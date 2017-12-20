The 10 Most Popular Jobs With Millennials -- Is Yours on This List?
Millennials are now the largest generation in the American workforce, but what jobs do these young employees drift toward?
Related: How Millennials Can Reach Financial Freedom
A recent study by SmartAsset looked at data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics to uncover what career paths were most popular among millennials, which they define as people between 25 and 34 years old. With advances in technology, the rise of the internet, the number of dying jobs and the demands of certain jobs, SmartAsset uncovered various trends for why millennials flock to certain professions such as statisticians, financial analysts, web developers and even firefighters.
Here are the top 10 jobs among millennials. You can check out the full list here.
Statisticians
Bartenders
Financial analysts
Advertising and promotions managers
People who plan the advertising policies and plans for a business are the fourth most popular job for millennials. With nearly 40 percent of millennials making up this role, they’re typically on the older end of the millennial spectrum because these roles typically require someone with a few years of experience and a bachelor’s degree. It’s no wonder though -- someone in a position such as this can make upward of six figures.
Related: 5 Simple Tips You Can Use to Capture the Attention of Millennials
Emergency medical technicians and paramedics
Physician assistants
Web developers
Market research analysts and marketing specialists
When a business or organization wants to test out their product or service before putting it on the market, they’ll hire a market research analyst or a marketing specialist. And much of the time, they’ll likely be hiring a millennial too. According to the research, there around nearly 300,000 of people in these jobs today and 37 percent of them are millennials.
Related: 8 Ways Any Millennial Can Be a Millionaire in 5 Years