The 10 Most Popular Jobs With Millennials -- Is Yours on This List?

The list ranges from web developers to video editors to even firefighters.

December 20, 2017 4 min read

Millennials are now the largest generation in the American workforce, but what jobs do these young employees drift toward?

A recent study by SmartAsset looked at data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics to uncover what career paths were most popular among millennials, which they define as people between 25 and 34 years old. With advances in technology, the rise of the internet, the number of dying jobs and the demands of certain jobs, SmartAsset uncovered various trends for why millennials flock to certain professions such as statisticians, financial analysts, web developers and even firefighters.

Here are the top 10 jobs among millennials. You can check out the full list here.