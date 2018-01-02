20 Odd Facts About the Smartphones in Our Pockets

Start Slideshow

Be honest: Do you think you could go a day without checking your phone? Obviously, if the answer is no, you're far from alone. If you’ve ever stopped and looked around a doctor’s waiting room or a subway car, it's most likely the people around you are engrossed in their devices.

But whether you’re focused on scrolling through the news, keeping tabs on an ex or getting your inbox down to zero, it seems that there is more than just mental strain we have to worry about with constantly looking at our phones.

At the end of 2017, the California Department of Public Health put out a report about the effect that energy that comes from smartphones can have on our long-term health. The CDPH issued some guidelines that essentially boil down to not keeping your phone on your person too much of the time and putting it away from your bed.

They also recommended decreasing cell use when you have a weak signal, streaming less audio or video, reducing downloads of big files on your phone and removing headsets when you aren’t making a call. Also, those products that say they can block radio frequency energy? Turns out, they can actually increase your exposure to it.

Clearly, the force of mobile phones in our lives is powerful, but how much do we really know about them? Read on for 20 odd facts about the smartphone in your pocket.