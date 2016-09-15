10 Brilliant Responses to the Customer Who Is 'Just Looking'

Customers can have valid objections to a pitch but most of the time they just want some help without a lot of sales pressure.

Imagine you walk into a store and are interested in buying a gift for your spouse. A salesperson quickly approaches and you quickly, and mindlessly, respond, "I'm just looking," and wave him off. Perhaps you want some more information, you might have a question or two, or maybe you don't even know what you want -- you just know that you don't want to be pressured. Millions of people in retail showrooms around the nation today are telling salespeople "I'm just looking" as a defense response mechanism, an automatic response we make because of previous bad experiences with salespeople.

There is a difference between a customer giving an objection and a defense response. You can't be successful in sales without learning the difference and mastering objections. Salespeople believe falsely that "The price is too high", "I'm not buying today", or, "I need to talk to my wife," are objections, but they are not. You need to know how to handle them if you are ever going to sell anything.

The untrained will leave the customer alone, likely not selling them anything. You need to understand that, "I'm just looking," is a good sign -- they are looking! Here are some ways to handle the customer who is "just looking."