Do These 50 Things Regularly and You'll Become a Better Entrepreneur

Do These 50 Things Regularly and You'll Become a Better Entrepreneur
Image credit: Fitbit | Facebook
Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, AudienceBloom
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You can't "major" in entrepreneurship, and even if you could, you'd find it virtually impossible to learn to be an influential entrepreneur on your own.

Related: Eccentric Habits of 8 Geniuses That Make You Smarter

Instead, the best lessons come from experience, and only by adopting beneficial habits on a daily basis can you gradually attain the excellent leadership, decision-making and adaptability necessary to assure your success as a startup founder.

Those lessons? To get you started, here are 50 of the best:

Read books

Read books

Fiction, nonfiction: As long as you're reading, you're getting new perspectives and expanding your mind.

Read the news

Read the news

Keep an eye on what's going on in your industry and in the world at large. Knowledge is priceless.

Attend industry conferences

Attend industry conferences

Get to know your colleagues and stay up to date on the latest developments.

Watch your competitors

Watch your competitors

If they launch a new product, you're the first one who should know about it.

Create new rules for yourself

Create new rules for yourself

Set new limitations, such as allowing shorter periods for distraction, or making yourself do and try new things.

Learn new technologies

Learn new technologies

Technology can improve almost any process, so stay attuned to any new products on the horizon.

Engage in personal hobbies

Engage in personal hobbies

Passion is at the core of every influential entrepreneur's life. Find enjoyable, stimulating hobbies to help bring yours out.

Talk to strangers

Talk to strangers

You never know whom you might meet -- a new partner? A mentor? An investor? An employee?

Network professionally

Network professionally

The same goes for professional networking events, though here you'll also have a chance to build your own reputation.

Give back to the community

Give back to the community

Volunteer, if you have time. You'll meet new people and make your community a better place.
Make yourself available to your team

Make yourself available to your team

Every day, make yourself accessible for questions, concerns and conversation.

Minimize your decisions

Minimize your decisions

Don't waste time on small decisions. Focus on the big ones.

Find ways to improve everything

Find ways to improve everything

Look at everything with a critical eye, and always see the potential for improvement.

Meditate

Meditate

It will give you clarity of mind, reduce your stress and make you more focused.

Sleep well

Sleep well

Eight hours of sleep will make you healthier, physically and mentally.

Eat healthy

Eat healthy

Complex carbohydrates, proteins and healthy fats are brain foods that keep you going.

Exercise physically

Exercise physically

A healthy body makes a healthy mind.

Exercise mentally

Exercise mentally

Improve your critical thinking, focus and memory, with games and puzzles.

SWOT analyze everything

SWOT analyze everything

See the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats in everything.

Go the extra mile

Go the extra mile

Overachieve at even the smallest of life's activities.
Adapt

Adapt

Get used to changing your plans on a whim and rolling with the punches.

Continue your education

Continue your education

Make it a point to learn something new every day.

Invest inwardly

Invest inwardly

Spend time improving yourself.

Related: 7 Million-Dollar Habits of the Super Successful

Try new things

Try new things

You never know where you'll get your next flash of inspiration.

Start small

Start small

Whenever you try something new, start out small and slow -- you can always scale up.

Reward hard work

Reward hard work

Take time to express gratitude to those who deserve it.

Weed out negativity

Weed out negativity

Nip poor attitudes and negativity in the bud whenever you see them.

Relieve group stress

Relieve group stress

Stress is contagious, so do what you can to lower it in the office.

Find new passions

Find new passions

Again, passion is key to achieving success as an entrepreneur. Find yours in as many places as possible.
Focus on customer perspectives

Focus on customer perspectives

Your customers are what keep your business going. Prioritize their needs.
Run the numbers

Run the numbers

Learn to see everything in terms of its objective value.

Stay calm

Stay calm

No matter how bad or hectic things get, you need to be the calmest one in the group.

Give feedback

Give feedback

Let people know how they're doing -- honestly.

Listen to feedback

Listen to feedback

Accept that you aren't perfect, and listen to how you can do better.

Remain humble

Remain humble

Don't let your ego take over your personality.

Form new partnerships

Form new partnerships

There's always an opportunity for mutual benefit among professionals.

Work with mentors

Work with mentors

Talk to people more experienced than you are, and listen to what they say.

Trust your instincts

Trust your instincts

Data is useful, but it can take you only so far. Don't ignore your instincts.

Practice patience

Practice patience

Remember the importance of patience throughout your day.

Accept challenges

Accept challenges

Let yourself take risks, and accept challenges in all areas of your life.
Experiment with new routines

Experiment with new routines

Try doing your work in new and different ways to maximize your efficiency.

Stay frugal

Stay frugal

Don't spend time or money on something unless it's truly valuable to you or your business.

Have hard conversations

Have hard conversations

Don't let fears or anxieties hold you back from saying what needs to be said.

Live your brand

Live your brand

Incorporate your brand values into your daily life.

Refrain from personal judgment

Refrain from personal judgment

When people make mistakes, don't hold it against them. Help them learn.

Maintain an ideal atmosphere

Maintain an ideal atmosphere

Inject your surroundings with personality and life, from your office to your car to your bedroom.

Eliminate chronic distractions.

Eliminate chronic distractions.

If something is preventing you from working or achieving something, get rid of it.

Automate what you can

Automate what you can

Reduce manual actions through delegation and technology whenever you can.
Forget the idea of perfection

Forget the idea of perfection

You'll never be perfect, so forget about even trying. Instead, focus on continually striving to be better.

Make personal time

Make personal time

Keep yourself sane by prioritizing your personal time from the start.
Do These 50 Things Regularly and You'll Become a Better Entrepreneur

Even with these habits in tow, there's no such thing as a perfect entrepreneur, and no entrepreneur becomes successful overnight. Stick with these habits and prioritize your own development. No matter what, you'll make progress and get closer to your goals. If you're ready to get started with entrepreneurship, grab my eBook, The Modern Entrepreneur: How to Build a Successful Startup, from Beginning to End.

Related: 5 Habits That Will Guarantee Your Failure in Life

