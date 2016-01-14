Do These 50 Things Regularly and You'll Become a Better Entrepreneur
You can't "major" in entrepreneurship, and even if you could, you'd find it virtually impossible to learn to be an influential entrepreneur on your own.
Related: Eccentric Habits of 8 Geniuses That Make You Smarter
Instead, the best lessons come from experience, and only by adopting beneficial habits on a daily basis can you gradually attain the excellent leadership, decision-making and adaptability necessary to assure your success as a startup founder.
Those lessons? To get you started, here are 50 of the best:
Read books
Fiction, nonfiction: As long as you're reading, you're getting new perspectives and expanding your mind.
Read the news
Keep an eye on what's going on in your industry and in the world at large. Knowledge is priceless.
Attend industry conferences
Get to know your colleagues and stay up to date on the latest developments.
Watch your competitors
If they launch a new product, you're the first one who should know about it.
Create new rules for yourself
Set new limitations, such as allowing shorter periods for distraction, or making yourself do and try new things.
Learn new technologies
Technology can improve almost any process, so stay attuned to any new products on the horizon.
Engage in personal hobbies
Passion is at the core of every influential entrepreneur's life. Find enjoyable, stimulating hobbies to help bring yours out.
Talk to strangers
You never know whom you might meet -- a new partner? A mentor? An investor? An employee?
Network professionally
The same goes for professional networking events, though here you'll also have a chance to build your own reputation.
Give back to the community
Make yourself available to your team
Every day, make yourself accessible for questions, concerns and conversation.
Minimize your decisions
Don't waste time on small decisions. Focus on the big ones.
Find ways to improve everything
Look at everything with a critical eye, and always see the potential for improvement.
Meditate
It will give you clarity of mind, reduce your stress and make you more focused.
Sleep well
Eight hours of sleep will make you healthier, physically and mentally.
Eat healthy
Complex carbohydrates, proteins and healthy fats are brain foods that keep you going.
Exercise physically
A healthy body makes a healthy mind.
Exercise mentally
Improve your critical thinking, focus and memory, with games and puzzles.
SWOT analyze everything
See the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats in everything.
Go the extra mile
Adapt
Get used to changing your plans on a whim and rolling with the punches.
Continue your education
Make it a point to learn something new every day.
Invest inwardly
Spend time improving yourself.
Related: 7 Million-Dollar Habits of the Super Successful
Try new things
You never know where you'll get your next flash of inspiration.
Start small
Whenever you try something new, start out small and slow -- you can always scale up.
Reward hard work
Take time to express gratitude to those who deserve it.
Weed out negativity
Nip poor attitudes and negativity in the bud whenever you see them.
Relieve group stress
Stress is contagious, so do what you can to lower it in the office.
Find new passions
Focus on customer perspectives
Run the numbers
Learn to see everything in terms of its objective value.
Stay calm
No matter how bad or hectic things get, you need to be the calmest one in the group.
Give feedback
Let people know how they're doing -- honestly.
Listen to feedback
Accept that you aren't perfect, and listen to how you can do better.
Remain humble
Don't let your ego take over your personality.
Form new partnerships
There's always an opportunity for mutual benefit among professionals.
Work with mentors
Talk to people more experienced than you are, and listen to what they say.
Trust your instincts
Data is useful, but it can take you only so far. Don't ignore your instincts.
Practice patience
Remember the importance of patience throughout your day.
Accept challenges
Experiment with new routines
Try doing your work in new and different ways to maximize your efficiency.
Stay frugal
Don't spend time or money on something unless it's truly valuable to you or your business.
Have hard conversations
Don't let fears or anxieties hold you back from saying what needs to be said.
Live your brand
Incorporate your brand values into your daily life.
Refrain from personal judgment
When people make mistakes, don't hold it against them. Help them learn.
Maintain an ideal atmosphere
Inject your surroundings with personality and life, from your office to your car to your bedroom.
Eliminate chronic distractions.
If something is preventing you from working or achieving something, get rid of it.
Automate what you can
Forget the idea of perfection
You'll never be perfect, so forget about even trying. Instead, focus on continually striving to be better.
Make personal time
Even with these habits in tow, there's no such thing as a perfect entrepreneur, and no entrepreneur becomes successful overnight. Stick with these habits and prioritize your own development. No matter what, you'll make progress and get closer to your goals. If you're ready to get started with entrepreneurship, grab my eBook, The Modern Entrepreneur: How to Build a Successful Startup, from Beginning to End.