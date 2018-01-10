Sleep

10 Secrets to Sleeping Better -- And Being More Productive the Next Day

Making time for a full night of sleep and setting the stage for quality sleep is the secret to accomplishing more during the day.
10 Secrets to Sleeping Better -- And Being More Productive the Next Day
Image credit: Dalina Rahman | EyeEm | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Specialist at Epigen Wellness Group
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Not getting enough quality sleep is the easiest way to kill productivity.  Yet, from needing that cup of coffee (or more) to feel human in the morning to the after-lunch slump, being tired has become a cultural norm.  

As a health and behavior expert and having spent years working in clinical sleep, making time for a full night of sleep and setting the stage for quality sleep is the secret to accomplishing more during the day. This may seem impossible, especially for those who struggle to fall asleep or stay asleep, but there are plenty of things that can help and leave you with more time throughout the day.

Click through the slideshow to see 10 ways to get a better night's sleep. 

10 Secrets to Sleeping Better -- And Being More Productive the Next Day

Dim the lights 30 minutes before bed.

Dim the lights 30 minutes before bed.
Image credit: Sofie Delauw | Getty Images

Exposure to light before bedtime prevents the body’s natural production of melatonin, the hormone that leads to drowsiness and sleep.  By keeping the lights on until you want to fall asleep, you’re telling your brain it’s time to be awake.  Dimming lights (all lights, not just blue lights) will tell the brain it’s time to get ready for sleep.

10 Secrets to Sleeping Better -- And Being More Productive the Next Day

Skip the melatonin supplements.

Skip the melatonin supplements.
Image credit: Ekspansio | Getty Images
Speaking of melatonin, it’s important to distinguish between melatonin produced by the body, and melatonin supplements.  The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends against melatonin supplements to fall asleep and stay asleep, because it doesn’t work long term, can make the problem worse and has other negative side effects.
10 Secrets to Sleeping Better -- And Being More Productive the Next Day

Stick to a regular schedule.

Stick to a regular schedule.
Image credit: Tom Werner | Getty Images

As much as possible, go to bed and wake up at the same time every day.  Going to bed late and sleeping in on the weekends may feel easy, but what happens on Monday morning?  It’s like adjusting to a new time zone -- with jet lag!  It takes until Wednesday for the body to catch up, and by then, half a week of productivity is gone.

10 Secrets to Sleeping Better -- And Being More Productive the Next Day

Limit alcohol to earlier in the day (or not at all).

Limit alcohol to earlier in the day (or not at all).
Image credit: Henrik Sorensen | Getty Images

It may not always be socially acceptable, but the earlier you have your drink, the better for your sleep.  Alcohol hurts the natural rhythms of sleep, blocks REM sleep and causes other problems that prevent quality sleep.  Although it may make you feel drowsy, it’s best to have it completely out of your system before bedtime.

10 Secrets to Sleeping Better -- And Being More Productive the Next Day

Cut out caffeine.

Cut out caffeine.
Image credit: Westend61 | Getty Images

Like alcohol, caffeine disrupts sleep, preventing quality sleep.  It also increases anxiety and irritability, which makes it even more difficult to sleep well.  Many people don’t notice caffeine affecting sleep, because they’re used to it, and not because it isn’t causing harm.

10 Secrets to Sleeping Better -- And Being More Productive the Next Day

Keep the phone away from the bed.

Keep the phone away from the bed.
Image credit: Yiu Yu Hoi | Getty Images

Even if it’s your alarm, make sure it’s far enough that you have to get out of bed to reach it.  When the phone is too close, it’s tempting to check for notifications, or scroll through social media, when sleep is not coming easily.

10 Secrets to Sleeping Better -- And Being More Productive the Next Day

Cover the clock.

Cover the clock.
Image credit: Westend61 | Getty Images

If you check the time, your brain will want to subconsciously (or consciously) calculate all night long.  “If I fall asleep right now, I will get seven hours of sleep.”  Sound familiar?

10 Secrets to Sleeping Better -- And Being More Productive the Next Day

Turn off an active mind before bed.

Turn off an active mind before bed.
Image credit: Westend61 | Getty Images

It can be hard to switch the mind from active mode to sleep mode.  When you’re busy all day, the brain can’t process.  As soon as you lay down in bed, that’s exactly what it wants to do.  Set aside 10 minutes before bed to sit in a chair and let the brain transition.  It may be hard to find the time, but it will be better than wasting time lying in bed awake.

10 Secrets to Sleeping Better -- And Being More Productive the Next Day

Get out of bed.

Get out of bed.
Image credit: PhotoAlto | Frederic Cirou | Getty Images

When you have trouble falling asleep, or when you wake up in the middle of the night and can’t return to sleep right away, get out of bed and sit in a chair close to the bed.  This tells the brain the chair is the place to think, and the bed is the place to sleep.

10 Secrets to Sleeping Better -- And Being More Productive the Next Day

Write your thoughts.

Write your thoughts.
Image credit: Westend61 | Getty Images

Keep a journal or notebook close to the chair, and use it to make lists of things you don’t want to forget, or other thoughts that keep coming back.  Once they’re on paper, you won’t need to think about them all night.

 

