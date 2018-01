In many ways, networking is nothing more than in-person advertising. It's a way of showing who you are and what you have to offer. Networking gives you a chance to get your name out and build a reputation for yourself. Engaging others in meaningful, face-to-face conversation often leaves a far better impression than a cold call. After all, your in-person interactions are a great way to demonstrate your positivity, approachability and authenticity -- as long as you do more than simply try to make a sale when you talk with others.

When done right, even if someone you network with isn't interested in buying your product right now, they are more likely to remember you positively, which could pay big dividends down the road.

