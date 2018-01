“I don't look to jump over 7-foot bars: I look around for 1-foot bars that I can step over,” says Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway.

Warren Buffett never shies away from a challenge, but he also never shies away from simplicity. No need to climb Mt. Everest when a hill will do. No need to prioritize massive goals over small victories. No need to complicate the uncomplicated.