50 Habits That Prove You Were Born to Be an Entrepreneur
Most aspiring entrepreneurs feel it in their bones -- they were born to be an entrepreneur, to the point where nothing else in life could satisfy them. They're dissatisfied as employees, followers or consumers. They want to create, build and grow their own enterprises, and they're filled with the passion of their own ingenuity.
Here are 50 habits that born-to-be entrepreneurs can't help but show. How many do you possess?
You can’t sit still
You're always itching to come up with something, and do something great.
You’re always coming up with ideas
Good or bad, the flow of ideas never stops.
You can pinpoint flaws in other ideas
You marvel at successful business owners
Steve Jobs, Richard Branson, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates are just a few of your heroes.
You get excited when you see a successful business in action
Whether it's a local bar or a supermarket franchise, you can't help but smile when you see a good business.
You constantly think of ways to improve your employer’s business
You hate being told what to do
You love to learn new things
You take things apart to see how they work
Remotes, toasters, phones -- you love to see the inner workings.
You dream of wealth
You don’t give up easily
You face tough challenges but keep going.
You’re disciplined in your habits
You have set routines that don't get broken easily.
You aren’t afraid of hard work
You give everything in your life 100 percent.
You have a high threshold for risk
You don't take blind risks, but you don't stay complacent either.
You meet as many people as you can
You aren't afraid to branch out and meet new people.
You talk to everyone you meet
Strangers aren't intimidating to you.
You bounce back from failure
You've experienced crushing failure, but it's never stopped you from coming back.
You like calling the shots
You like the sound of being a director.
You set goals for yourself
Big or small, goals fill your life.
You help people whenever you can
You're interested in the greater good.
You find challenges in everything you do
You seek out opportunities to challenge yourself.
You find ways to inspire people
You're inspired by inspiration.
You plan everything down to the little details
Plans are a prerequisite for any activity.
You’re proud of yourself
You help your friends solve their problems
You're great at problem analysis.
You effectively delegate tasks and assign resources
You set deadlines for yourself
No excuses.
You like telling stories
You love to tell people about your experiences.
You’re hyper competitive
You can't even play a board game without flipping that switch.
You get involved with things
If you see a car on the side of the road, you get out and ask if you can help.
You cut out things in your life that don’t work for you
If it's inefficient or bothersome, it's gone.
You negotiate whatever you can.
Flea markets and salaries are just the beginning.
You see the potential in people
You don't see people for who they are. You see them for who they could be.
You’re calm in a crisis
When stuff hits the fan, you still think logically.
You follow up with people when you want something.
You don't let opportunities go.
You avoid things that waste your time
You're immune to mobile games and idle social-media time.
You persuade people to your side
You're a natural rhetorician.
You make rational decisions, not emotional ones
For the most part, you trust your logic over your emotions.
You don’t forget people’s emotions
Still, there's great sympathy in you.
You lose track of time when pursuing passion projects.
Time seems to fly when you're heads-down working on something.
You frequently start new passion projects
Every week, a new idea is transformed into a hobby.
You constantly upgrade your house (or car or anything)
There's always something to tinker with, replace or improve.
You’re crazy about new technology
You're addicted to learning how new technologies can improve your life.
You read the news every day
It's an ingrained habit.
You read books voraciously
Every book offers something new.
You listen to that internal voice
You trust your instincts.
You listen to others’ advice
You make your own decisions, but listen to others' opinions too.
You don’t dwell in the past
When bad things happen, you keep moving forward.
You make sacrifices for what you want
You know you have to give things up to see greater success.
You never write off your dreams
You take your aspirations seriously. They're a part of you.
Were you born to be an entrepreneur?
Were you born to be an entrepreneur? If these habits sound like you, it's time to start pursuing your true calling in life.
