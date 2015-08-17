50 Habits That Prove You Were Born to Be an Entrepreneur Start Slideshow -- shares

Most aspiring entrepreneurs feel it in their bones -- they were born to be an entrepreneur, to the point where nothing else in life could satisfy them. They're dissatisfied as employees, followers or consumers. They want to create, build and grow their own enterprises, and they're filled with the passion of their own ingenuity. Here are 50 habits that born-to-be entrepreneurs can't help but show. How many do you possess?

You can't sit still. You're always itching to come up with something, and do something great.

You're always coming up with ideas. Good or bad, the flow of ideas never stops.

You can pinpoint flaws in other ideas. It comes naturally to you.

You marvel at successful business owners. Steve Jobs, Richard Branson, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates are just a few of your heroes.

You get excited when you see a successful business in action. Whether it's a local bar or a supermarket franchise, you can't help but smile when you see a good business.

You constantly think of ways to improve your employer's business. When you're at work, you only think about how it could be better.

You hate being told what to do. You're resentful of taking orders.

You love to learn new things. How tos and tutorials are what you're all about.

You take things apart to see how they work. Remotes, toasters, phones -- you love to see the inner workings.

You dream of wealth. Money isn't everything, but you can't help but have it on your mind.

You don't give up easily. You face tough challenges but keep going.

You're disciplined in your habits. You have set routines that don't get broken easily.

You aren't afraid of hard work. You give everything in your life 100 percent.

You have a high threshold for risk. You don't take blind risks, but you don't stay complacent either.

You meet as many people as you can. You aren't afraid to branch out and meet new people.

You talk to everyone you meet. Strangers aren't intimidating to you. You're interested in the greater good.

You bounce back from failure. You've experienced crushing failure, but it's never stopped you from coming back.

You like calling the shots. You like the sound of being a director.

You set goals for yourself. Big or small, goals fill your life.

You help people whenever you can. You're interested in the greater good.

You find challenges in everything you do. You seek out opportunities to challenge yourself.

You find ways to inspire people. You're inspired by inspiration.

You plan everything down to the little details. Plans are a prerequisite for any activity.

You're proud of yourself. You like who you are.

You help your friends solve their problems. You're great at problem analysis.

You effectively delegate tasks and assign resources. In household chores and business operations alike.

You set deadlines for yourself. No excuses.

You like telling stories. You love to tell people about your experiences.

You're hyper competitive. You can't even play a board game without flipping that switch.

You get involved with things. If you see a car on the side of the road, you get out and ask if you can help.

You cut out things in your life that don't work for you. If it's inefficient or bothersome, it's gone.

You negotiate whatever you can. Flea markets and salaries are just the beginning.

You see the potential in people. You don't see people for who they are. You see them for who they could be.

Looking for reasons to start a business? See 50 Reasons to Start Your Own Business.

You're calm in a crisis. When stuff hits the fan, you still think logically.

You follow up with people when you want something. You don't let opportunities go.

You avoid things that waste your time. You're immune to mobile games and idle social-media time.

You persuade people to your side. You're a natural rhetorician.

You make rational decisions, not emotional ones. For the most part, you trust your logic over your emotions.

You don't forget people's emotions. Still, there's great sympathy in you.

You lose track of time when pursuing passion projects. Time seems to fly when you're heads-down working on something.

You frequently start new passion projects. Every week, a new idea is transformed into a hobby.

You constantly upgrade your house (or car or anything). There's always something to tinker with, replace or improve.

You're crazy about new technology. You're addicted to learning how new technologies can improve your life.

You read the news every day. It's an ingrained habit.

You read books voraciously. Every book offers something new.

You listen to that internal voice. You trust your instincts.

You listen to others' advice. You make your own decisions, but listen to others' opinions too.

You don't dwell in the past. When bad things happen, you keep moving forward.

You make sacrifices for what you want. You know you have to give things up to see greater success.