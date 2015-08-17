Traits

50 Habits That Prove You Were Born to Be an Entrepreneur

50 Habits That Prove You Were Born to Be an Entrepreneur
Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, AudienceBloom
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most aspiring entrepreneurs feel it in their bones -- they were born to be an entrepreneur, to the point where nothing else in life could satisfy them. They're dissatisfied as employees, followers or consumers. They want to create, build and grow their own enterprises, and they're filled with the passion of their own ingenuity.

Here are 50 habits that born-to-be entrepreneurs can't help but show. How many do you possess?

 

 

You can’t sit still

You're always itching to come up with something, and do something great.

You’re always coming up with ideas

Good or bad, the flow of ideas never stops.

You can pinpoint flaws in other ideas

It comes naturally to you.
You marvel at successful business owners

Steve Jobs, Richard Branson, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates are just a few of your heroes.

You get excited when you see a successful business in action

Whether it's a local bar or a supermarket franchise, you can't help but smile when you see a good business.

You constantly think of ways to improve your employer’s business

When you're at work, you only think about how it could be better.
You hate being told what to do

You're resentful of taking orders.
You love to learn new things

How tos and tutorials are what you're all about.
You take things apart to see how they work

Remotes, toasters, phones -- you love to see the inner workings.

You dream of wealth

Money isn't everything, but you can't help but have it on your mind.
You don’t give up easily

You face tough challenges but keep going.

You’re disciplined in your habits

You have set routines that don't get broken easily.

You aren’t afraid of hard work

You give everything in your life 100 percent.

You have a high threshold for risk

You don't take blind risks, but you don't stay complacent either.

You meet as many people as you can

You aren't afraid to branch out and meet new people.

You talk to everyone you meet

Strangers aren't intimidating to you.

You bounce back from failure

You've experienced crushing failure, but it's never stopped you from coming back.

You like calling the shots

You like the sound of being a director.

You set goals for yourself

Big or small, goals fill your life.

You help people whenever you can

You're interested in the greater good.

You find challenges in everything you do

You seek out opportunities to challenge yourself.

You find ways to inspire people

You're inspired by inspiration.

You plan everything down to the little details

Plans are a prerequisite for any activity.

You’re proud of yourself

You like who you are.

You help your friends solve their problems

You're great at problem analysis.

You effectively delegate tasks and assign resources

In household chores and business operations alike.
You set deadlines for yourself

No excuses.

You like telling stories

You love to tell people about your experiences.

You’re hyper competitive

You can't even play a board game without flipping that switch.

You get involved with things

If you see a car on the side of the road, you get out and ask if you can help.

You cut out things in your life that don’t work for you

If it's inefficient or bothersome, it's gone.

You negotiate whatever you can.

Flea markets and salaries are just the beginning.

You see the potential in people

You don't see people for who they are. You see them for who they could be.
You’re calm in a crisis

When stuff hits the fan, you still think logically.

You follow up with people when you want something.

You don't let opportunities go.

You avoid things that waste your time

You're immune to mobile games and idle social-media time.

You persuade people to your side

You're a natural rhetorician.

You make rational decisions, not emotional ones

For the most part, you trust your logic over your emotions.

You don’t forget people’s emotions

Still, there's great sympathy in you.

You lose track of time when pursuing passion projects.

Time seems to fly when you're heads-down working on something.

You frequently start new passion projects

Every week, a new idea is transformed into a hobby.

You constantly upgrade your house (or car or anything)

There's always something to tinker with, replace or improve.

You’re crazy about new technology

You're addicted to learning how new technologies can improve your life.

You read the news every day

It's an ingrained habit.

You read books voraciously

Every book offers something new.

You listen to that internal voice

You trust your instincts.

You listen to others’ advice

You make your own decisions, but listen to others' opinions too.

You don’t dwell in the past

When bad things happen, you keep moving forward.

You make sacrifices for what you want

You know you have to give things up to see greater success.

You never write off your dreams

You take your aspirations seriously. They're a part of you.

Were you born to be an entrepreneur?

Were you born to be an entrepreneur? If these habits sound like you, it's time to start pursuing your true calling in life. For help, grab my ebook, The Modern Entrepreneur: How to Build a Successful Startup, from Beginning to End.

