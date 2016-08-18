3 Tough Habits You Must Drop to Succeed

August 18, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Your success or failure to create and scale a business will come down to the kind of habits you incorporate into your daily life.

Follow the habits of highly successful entrepreneurs, and there's a good chance you will become one too. Strong personal habits that might positively impact a business include: healthy eating and working out, saving money and tithing.

Strong work habits might include a regular cold-calling regimen, weekly networking and delegating. There are hundreds of personal and professional habits that make for a great business, but unfortunately there are a few bad habits that are so ingrained within most entrepreneurs that they die hard.

Here are the three difficult habits to kick that may be ruining your business.

Related: What's Behind a 10-Year 'Overnight' Success Story?