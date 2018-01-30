Take a Look Inside Amazon's New Rainforest Office Space

Start Slideshow

If you’re feeling mentally stuck, a good way to get your brain innovating again is to step away from your desk, take a walk and get some fresh air and return refreshed and ready to attack whatever project is at hand.

A central aesthetic component of Amazon’s brand new headquarters in Seattle is that it was designed to bring the outdoors in, like with The Spheres, three giant glass domes that are home to 400 species of more than 40,000 plants from more than 30 countries.

The philosophy behind the structure, which was made by an architecture firm called NBBJ, was that giving employees the option to work inside an operational greenhouse would allow their ideas to flourish as well.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos was on hand yesterday to officially welcome employees to The Spheres, which aren't only for folks on the company's payroll. If you’re taking a trip to Seattle, you can take a guided campus tour, as well as see an exhibit about rainforest life in the Spheres called The Understory.

While the opening of the Spheres is a big part of the completion of the new HQ in the company’s hometown of Seattle, the race is still on to figure out which of 20 finalist cities will be home to HQ2, and the attendant $5 billion construction project and anticipated 50,000 new jobs.