They're Doing It: Awe-Inspiring African American Female Entrepreneurs

Jessica O. Matthews's first invention was a soccer ball called Soccket that generates electricity for an attachable reading lamp. For an hour of soccer play, you get three hours of light. The invention not only has uses as a teaching tool, but it also has a practical use in countries such as Burundi, where only 4 percent of the population has access to the electrical grid. The company has already produced a second energy-generating toy, the Pulse jump rope, for countries, where girls don’t typically play soccer. The jump ropes are produced in-house, on 3D printers. "After 15 minutes of jumping rope, which is good for you, it will give you six hours of LED light or a 50 percent iPhone charge," she says.

Matthews is the founder and CEO of Uncharted Power (formerly Uncharted Play), a company that creates toys that generate electricity. She isn’t a scientist nor does she have a science background. She came up with the idea for Soccket in 2008, while an undergraduate at Harvard University.

The daughter of Nigerian immigrants who had grown up in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., says she was at her aunt's wedding in Nigeria when the power went out. Diesel generators were brought out, and the noxious fumes bothered Matthews. However, using generators is a way of life in the country, where the energy supply is unreliable.

She came up with the idea of the Soccket, because her relatives and friends in Nigeria were soccer fans. A soccer ball that could be an energy source seemed like a natural fit.

Matthews’s idea generated excitement, and she was able to raise more than $92,000 on Kickstarter to manufacture and ship the product. However, there were bumps with the first product -- reports of shoddy manufacturing and balls that broke after three days. Mistakes were made, Matthews admitted, and she took it in stride and published a letter on Kickstarter in 2014 addressing the mistakes and what they were going to do about it, including replacing previously distributed balls with new and improved versions. (Whether the company followed through with this pledge remains to be seen, according to some donor comments.)

However, it was at that point that Matthews made a pivot. The company wasn’t going to make amazing soccer balls or jump ropes, however it could partner with companies that did and install their renewable energy technology into products with a track record.

The still-young company has raised $7 million for its series A funding in 2016, a remarkable amount considering that black female entrepreneurs receive very little venture capital in the tech space, reports CB Insights.

"The average amount a black woman will raise over the course of her life is $34,000," Matthews said. "We raised $7 million -- the average series A that people raise. And by people, I mean white, straight males. Why is this exciting? We're in the game now. I'm excited that I'm playing on an equal level as the people that look opposite of me in Silicon Valley."

Uncharted Power’s longer term plan is to partner with product manufacturers across industries, putting the recharging technology in everyday products we use, such as strollers and shopping carts here in the U.S.

