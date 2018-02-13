5 Things You Should Know About America's First Black Billionaires

BET co-founders and former spouses Robert and Sheila Johnson could teach us all a thing or two about versatility.

February 13, 2018

In 1979, husband and wife team Robert L. Johnson and Sheila Johnson co-founded Black Entertainment Television (BET). In 2000, with the sale of the company to Viacom for $3 billion, the Johnsons were the first African American man and woman to become billionaires in the country. After the sale, the Johnsons, who divorced in 2002, weren't content to rest on their laurels and swiftly moved forward to the next chapter of their varied careers.

Read on for five fascinating facts about the Johnsons.

