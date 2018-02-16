10 of the Most Successful African-American Entrepreneurs

From Oprah Winfrey to Daymond John, celebrate the accomplishments of some of the nation's most prominent black founders.

Many of today’s most influential business founders are of African-American heritage. In observance of Black History Month, Entrepreneur is celebrating the drive, accomplishments and contributions of all trailblazing, record-breaking black entrepreneurs.

They’re men and women who have built empires across industries, inspired millions and supported the next generation of black founders striving to make it big.

Click through the slideshow to reflect on the work and achievements of some of the nation’s most successful and celebrated African-American entrepreneurs.

