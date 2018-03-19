The Unusual Hobbies of 8 of the World's Most Successful Business Leaders

Start Slideshow

When you’re growing your business, it’s understandable that you would want to pour all your focus into making sure it's a success.

But don’t forget to make some time for the things that you enjoy the most. Not only are those activities mentally restorative -- taking time away can help you come up with more creative solutions -- but some of the busiest and most prolific leaders, from Warren Buffett to Oprah Winfrey, have some pretty intriguing hobbies.

Read on to learn more about how these business titans spend their down time.