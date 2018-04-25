10 Smart Ways for STEM Majors to Make Money on the Side

Software development jobs are expected to grow much faster than other occupations through 2022 (with 22.8 percent employment growth projected), and there’s plenty of part-time and project-based software developer work, consisting of designing software programs, websites and apps; also, testing and debugging software across a multitude of industries. The work can be done remotely. The mean hourly wage for programmers in the U.S. is $38.39.

Like with math, coding requires paying attention to the small stuff. Coding is a general term -- there are many different languages you can learn, but you’ll need to figure out which ones to learn in order to fit into a programming niche. For instance, JavaScript and HTML are common programming languages used for website development and video games on the web. When trying to figure out which language to pursue, you may want to start with the ones that have staying power and can be used in many applications.

While it takes time to learn code, you can at least learn it for free on Codecademy, an online teaching platform that offers free coding classes in 12 languages, including JavaScript and Python, as well as markup languages HTML and CSS.

To search for programmer work, visit freelance and part-time job sites, such as Upwork, FlexJobs, Gigster and PeoplePerHour. You can also look to register yourself on project and online job marketplaces specifically for freelance software developer and programmers, such AppExchange, Surge Forward, Koder, Toptal, Gun.io, CodementorX and Workhoppers. Also try Glassdoor, Indeed and Monster.

To look for software development jobs, search for job titles that include software engineer, software developer, web developer, mobile game developer, DevOps developer and application developer.