6 Globally Successful Female Entrepreneurs Who Started Out Late in Life
In the modern world of global commerce, youth is often seen as the key to success in business -- with the idea that younger generations can bring fresh ideas and impetus to the boardroom table.
But, did you know that Vera Wang didn't even sell a dress until she was 40? Or that Martha Stewart was 56 before achieving ultimate business success after the consolidation of her media focused business interests?
There is plenty to be said for a more experienced head in the business world -- and some of the most successful female entrepreneurs have enjoyed prosperity later in life.
With this in mind, we compiled a list of six globally accomplished businesswomen who achieved global business success much later in life.
Vera Wang
New York fashion designer Vera Wang is known across the globe nowadays, but she didn't open her high-end label -- which now encompasses clothes, shoes and perfumes as well as a number of other side lines -- until the age of 40. Wang was inspired to open her first boutique after designing her own wedding dress, and thanks to a long career working for Vogue magazine, she had the contacts needed to make her business a huge success. She is now believed to be worth upwards of $400 million.
Lynn Brooks
Martha Stewart
Robin Chase
The CEO of car-sharing service Zipcar didn't make the life-changing decision to set up her own company until 2000, by which time she was 41. After a turbulent early history -- Chase was forced to sack co-founder Antje Danielson shortly after forming the business after she found out he was making executive decisions without telling her -- the innovative transportation service, which allows customers to rent cars by the hour, was sold in 2013 for a cool $500 million, turning Chase into one of the richest women in the world overnight.
Cath Kidston
Lynda Weinman
Web designer Lynda Weinman took the slow road to business success. Before opening her web development business in 1995, she worked in the special effects department on hit Hollywood movies including Robocop 2 and Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure. At the age of 42, Weinman launched Lynda.com ahead of the internet boom, and has been reaping the rewards ever since; in 2015, the company was bought by employment giant LinkedIn for an astonishing $1.5 billion.
