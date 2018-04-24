My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs > Inspirational Quotes

10 Inspirational Quotes from Successful Actress-Turned-Entrepreneur Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba isn't just another Hollywood face -- she's also the founder of a billion-dollar business.
Gary Gershoff | Getty Images
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While many only recognize Jessica Alba for her performances in Sin City or Fantastic Four, in the entrepreneurial world Alba’s name goes beyond her role as a Hollywood star.

Related: 50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You

Rising to fame as a young actress, Alba saw much success early on. However, it wasn’t until 2015, when Alba co-founded The Honest Company, that she became a prominent name in the business world. What originally began as a beauty line has since grown into a billion-dollar 500-plus-employee business that sells safe and healthy baby, personal care, cleaning products and more.

Related: 10 Inspiring Quotes From Pulitzer Prize-Winning Rapper Kendrick Lamar

It’s safe to say Alba can teach you a thing or two about entrepreneurship and running a successful business.

To learn more, here are 10 inspirational quotes from the actress-turned-entrepreneur. 

10 Inspirational Quotes from Successful Actress-Turned-Entrepreneur Jessica Alba

On mindset

Entrepreneur
"My theory is that if you look confident, you can pull off anything -- even if you have no clue what you're doing." -- Jessica Alba

10 Inspirational Quotes from Successful Actress-Turned-Entrepreneur Jessica Alba

On perfection

Entrepreneur
"Being perfect is being flawed, accepting it and never letting it make you feel less than your best." -- Jessica Alba

10 Inspirational Quotes from Successful Actress-Turned-Entrepreneur Jessica Alba

On getting started

Entrepreneur

"Launching products is easy -- it's building it, finding the right manufacturers, getting the design right and all of the marketing that is hard." -- Jessica Alba

Related: 8 Inspirational Lyrics From Eminem

10 Inspirational Quotes from Successful Actress-Turned-Entrepreneur Jessica Alba

On motivation

Entrepreneur
"No matter how different women are, we all seem to share the guilt that we're not doing enough. If anything, I would say that as long as you're doing your best, it's more than enough." -- Jessica Alba

10 Inspirational Quotes from Successful Actress-Turned-Entrepreneur Jessica Alba

On hard work

Entrepreneur
"I wish I was more educated, but I make do with the tools I was given in life." -- Jessica Alba

10 Inspirational Quotes from Successful Actress-Turned-Entrepreneur Jessica Alba

On leadership

Entrepreneur
“You have to be brutally honest with yourself and understand your strengths and weaknesses." -- Jessica Alba

10 Inspirational Quotes from Successful Actress-Turned-Entrepreneur Jessica Alba

On opportunity

Entrepreneur

"I believed that there was a real opportunity for my idea, but I had to overcome a lot of self-doubt about establishing and running a business." -- Jessica Alba

Related: 11 Inspirational Quotes from Gary Vaynerchuk to Help You Become the Best Version of Yourself

10 Inspirational Quotes from Successful Actress-Turned-Entrepreneur Jessica Alba

On success

Entrepreneur
"The only way you can measure your success is by reflecting and seeing what you want out of the experience. And the journey is just as much a part of the success you seek out." -- Jessica Alba

10 Inspirational Quotes from Successful Actress-Turned-Entrepreneur Jessica Alba

On productivity

Entrepreneur
"I try my hardest every day, and I find when I go to bed early and wake up early, I feel the most productive." -- Jessica Alba

10 Inspirational Quotes from Successful Actress-Turned-Entrepreneur Jessica Alba

On entrepreneurship

Next Article
Entrepreneur
“You have to be tenacious, you have to be focused, you have to have a real vision and be extremely passionate about it.” -- Jessica Alba

More Slideshows

How to Design a Website Exit Pop-up That Significantly Boosts Email Si...
Website Design

How to Design a Website Exit Pop-up That Significantly Boosts Email Si...

Olga Mykhoparkina
6 min read