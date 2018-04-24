10 Inspirational Quotes from Successful Actress-Turned-Entrepreneur Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba isn't just another Hollywood face -- she's also the founder of a billion-dollar business.

Start Slideshow

While many only recognize Jessica Alba for her performances in Sin City or Fantastic Four, in the entrepreneurial world Alba’s name goes beyond her role as a Hollywood star.

Related: 50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You

Rising to fame as a young actress, Alba saw much success early on. However, it wasn’t until 2015, when Alba co-founded The Honest Company, that she became a prominent name in the business world. What originally began as a beauty line has since grown into a billion-dollar 500-plus-employee business that sells safe and healthy baby, personal care, cleaning products and more.

Related: 10 Inspiring Quotes From Pulitzer Prize-Winning Rapper Kendrick Lamar

It’s safe to say Alba can teach you a thing or two about entrepreneurship and running a successful business.

To learn more, here are 10 inspirational quotes from the actress-turned-entrepreneur.