Kanye West's Most Controversial Moments

After a long hiatus, Kanye West returned to Twitter a few weeks ago -- and he did not do it quietly. Recently, he’s tweeted his admiration for controversial conservative commentator Candace Owens and professed brotherly love for Donald Trump. Yesterday, he sent his 28 million followers a link to an interview with TMZ where he made extremely contentious remarks about the history of slavery in America.

It’s fair to say that West has captured the world’s attention, but to what end, we can’t be sure. Is he truly embracing “freedom of thought” as he calls it or is this all a publicity stunt? Or maybe it is a little bit of both? It remains to be seen what kind of impact his recent social media posts will have on record and clothing sales, but fans of Ye know that controversy is kind of his thing.

West has built an incredible career from genius-level music and headline-generating stunts. Here is a look at some of the most eye-popping Kanye West moments.