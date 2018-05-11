3 Women Entrepreneurs Share Their Stories of Courage, Community and Innovation 8 Months After Hurricane Maria

Name: Angiemille Latorre

Title: Co-founder and chief button pusher

Company: Strategy and design firm Seriously Creative

Founded: 2006

Why did you want to start your business? What problem did you want to solve?

Before we started our business 11 years ago, I was working in advertising. I was already at a director's level, and my husband was working for Red Bull. We kept coming home and talking about the same thing, that it was so hard to get our people to come up with ideas. We started reading and discovered design thinking. When we discovered that and put it into practice with our own teams, we realized it was so empowering, [and it] created change in our organizations. We said, "No one's doing this in Puerto Rico, so why don't we start our own company?"

What has it been like since the storm? What challenges have you dealt with? How have you navigated them?

We opened two weeks after the financial crisis. So to us that was like, "Oh my God, what have we done?" The truth of the matter is, from crisis comes opportunity. Everyone had to reassess how to move forward. For us, that was an opportunity because we were helping people get their strategy going for what was next. The recent hurricane is just a third or fourth hurricane we've had in 11 years of business. It is just another situation that we've had to navigate. It's one thing for people to be uncertain, and another thing for you to see people on the streets. I was very heartbroken.

With time and patience and collaboration, our space changed from being a brainstorming space to being a refuge. Even doctors that had no brainstorming to do, we had electricity so we had them all go and do a little work there. In Puerto Rico, things have been challenging for so long, people look for the small wins. We go one day at a time, one step at a time, and we're resilient that way. That keeps us going because we're also agile enough to be changing. We always have our north, but we can change direction and keep going.

When things are tough, how do you stay motivated?

Having a growth mindset really works for me. I'm very optimistic. For anything that you complain about there's an opportunity to fix it. An island like Puerto Rico, with so many problems and challenges, is full of opportunity for me. Taking a deep breath and taking a break every once in a while when things get really tough and unfocusing to focus again helps me, too.

I have a network of other entrepreneurs, and we help each other and we talk to each other about what our challenges are openly, and they give me a lot of inspiration. [I also look to] my family. It's never been about the money. It's really that I love what I do.

What is next for your business? What are your goals for the future?

At least in my home, electricity came back in January. Our internet and communications was horrible. So we had to look for a way to work while we waited to normalize. I don't think anybody has a plan of not being able to communicate properly for months, and having a business survive. The hurricane forced us to have the courage to start doing something that we have talked about for a long time, which is expanding into the U.S. and specifically D.C. So we started talking a lot more with our U.S. clients, and we've expanded.

What do you want people to know about the entrepreneurial landscape right now in Puerto Rico?

There's so many opportunities because Puerto Rico is a blank canvas now. Anything to do with technology, with energy or with services for the tourism industry, which will soon start back up again. In order for us to be key players in transforming the economy, the government in Puerto Rico has to facilitate a better permit process. I know of many people who have tried to start businesses and then had to quit because of a permit that's taken 180 days.

What can other entrepreneurs do to support Puerto Rico?

Mentor someone. There are organizations that can help with that match. Parallel 18 is an accelerator for startups not only in Puerto Rico but internationally. Or if you are an entrepreneur and you happen to travel to Puerto Rico, I would encourage you to go and see how you can mentor startups. Who knows? That can be an opportunity for some kind of partnership or alliance.