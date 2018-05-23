9 Inspiring Quotes from the 27-Year-Old Billionaire and Snap Co-Founder Evan Spiegel

While Snapchat might have lost its mojo, Evan Spiegel sure didn't.

May 23, 2018 3 min read

Snap Inc. co-founder and one of the youngest billionaires of the decade Evan Spiegel has plenty of wisdom to share with the rest of the world.

Related: 50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You

While studying at Stanford in 2011, Spiegel developed Snapchat with his co-founders Bobby Murphy and Reggie Brown. The groundbreaking tech shook up the social media world, offering a fun, new way for people to send and receive disappearing photos and videos. While the platform has since gone public and its technology mimicked by other major social media channels like Facebook and Instagram, it still remains a popular social sharing app with Spiegel as its co-founder and CEO.

Related: 10 Inspirational Quotes from Successful Actress-Turned-Entrepreneur Jessica Alba

And thanks to this success, Spiegel has topped the list for some of today's most successful and wealthiest under-30-year-olds, recently being the named youngest member of Forbe's 2017 Forbes 400 list. There's much to learn from Spiegel and his work at Snap Inc. To learn more, here are nine quotes from the billionaire millennial.