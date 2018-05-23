Project Grow

9 Inspiring Quotes from the 27-Year-Old Billionaire and Snap Co-Founder Evan Spiegel

While Snapchat might have lost its mojo, Evan Spiegel sure didn't.
  • --shares
Add to Queue
9 Inspiring Quotes from the 27-Year-Old Billionaire and Snap Co-Founder Evan Spiegel
Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer | Getty Images
3 min read

Snap Inc. co-founder and one of the youngest billionaires of the decade Evan Spiegel has plenty of wisdom to share with the rest of the world.

Related: 50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You

While studying at Stanford in 2011, Spiegel developed Snapchat with his co-founders Bobby Murphy and Reggie Brown. The groundbreaking tech shook up the social media world, offering a fun, new way for people to send and receive disappearing photos and videos. While the platform has since gone public and its technology mimicked by other major social media channels like Facebook and Instagram, it still remains a popular social sharing app with Spiegel as its co-founder and CEO.

Related: 10 Inspirational Quotes from Successful Actress-Turned-Entrepreneur Jessica Alba

And thanks to this success, Spiegel has topped the list for some of today's most successful and wealthiest under-30-year-olds, recently being the named youngest member of Forbe's 2017 Forbes 400 list. There's much to learn from Spiegel and his work at Snap Inc. To learn more, here are nine quotes from the billionaire millennial. 

Start Slideshow
9 Inspiring Quotes from the 27-Year-Old Billionaire and Snap Co-Founder Evan Spiegel

On creativity

On creativity
Image credit: Entrepreneur
"I think everyone is born creative but it can be suppressed by fear." -- Evan Spiegel
Next Slide
9 Inspiring Quotes from the 27-Year-Old Billionaire and Snap Co-Founder Evan Spiegel

On success

On success
Image credit: Entrepreneur
"It's not about working harder, it's about working the system." -- Evan Spiegel
Next Slide
9 Inspiring Quotes from the 27-Year-Old Billionaire and Snap Co-Founder Evan Spiegel

On running a business

On running a business
Image credit: Entrepreneur

"We're just going to keep executing on what we believe." -- Evan Spiegel

Related: 10 Inspiring Quotes From Pulitzer Prize-Winning Rapper Kendrick Lamar

Next Slide
9 Inspiring Quotes from the 27-Year-Old Billionaire and Snap Co-Founder Evan Spiegel

On the future

On the future
Image credit: Entrepreneur
"I'd like to create a space for people who have a lot of talent but not a lot of reach." -- Evan Spiegel
Next Slide
9 Inspiring Quotes from the 27-Year-Old Billionaire and Snap Co-Founder Evan Spiegel

On perseverance

On perseverance
Image credit: Entrepreneur
"In times of despair, you may believe the cynic who tells you that one person cannot make difference -- and there are times it may be hard to see your own impact. I beg you to remember that it is not possible at this time or any time to know the end results of our efforts." -- Evan Spiegel
Next Slide
9 Inspiring Quotes from the 27-Year-Old Billionaire and Snap Co-Founder Evan Spiegel

On passion

On passion
Image credit: Entrepreneur
"Conforming happens so naturally that we can forget how powerful it is; we want to be accepted by our peers; we want to be a part of the group. It's in our biology. But the things that make us human are those times we listen to the whispers of our soul and allow ourselves to be pulled in another direction." -- Evan Spiegel
Next Slide
9 Inspiring Quotes from the 27-Year-Old Billionaire and Snap Co-Founder Evan Spiegel

On growth

On growth
Image credit: Entrepreneur

"Don't feel bad if you sell out. Just don't stop there. Find something you aren't willing to sell." -- Evan Spiegel

Related: 8 Inspirational Lyrics From Eminem

Next Slide
9 Inspiring Quotes from the 27-Year-Old Billionaire and Snap Co-Founder Evan Spiegel

On perseverance

On perseverance
Image credit: Entrepreneur

"We never conceive of our products as disruptive -- we don't look at something and say, 'Let's disrupt that.' It's always about how we can evolve this and make this better." -- Evan Spiegel

Next Slide
9 Inspiring Quotes from the 27-Year-Old Billionaire and Snap Co-Founder Evan Spiegel

On happiness

On happiness
Image credit: Entrepreneur
"Be thoughtful and mindful about the things you say to other people." -- Evan Spiegel
Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 9 Inspiring Quotes from the 27-Year-Old Billionaire and Snap Co-Founder Evan Spiegel
  • On creativity
  • On success
  • On running a business
  • On the future
  • On perseverance
  • On passion
  • On growth
  • On perseverance
  • On happiness
 Next Slide