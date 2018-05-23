9 Inspiring Quotes from the 27-Year-Old Billionaire and Snap Co-Founder Evan Spiegel
Snap Inc. co-founder and one of the youngest billionaires of the decade Evan Spiegel has plenty of wisdom to share with the rest of the world.
Related: 50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You
While studying at Stanford in 2011, Spiegel developed Snapchat with his co-founders Bobby Murphy and Reggie Brown. The groundbreaking tech shook up the social media world, offering a fun, new way for people to send and receive disappearing photos and videos. While the platform has since gone public and its technology mimicked by other major social media channels like Facebook and Instagram, it still remains a popular social sharing app with Spiegel as its co-founder and CEO.
Related: 10 Inspirational Quotes from Successful Actress-Turned-Entrepreneur Jessica Alba
And thanks to this success, Spiegel has topped the list for some of today's most successful and wealthiest under-30-year-olds, recently being the named youngest member of Forbe's 2017 Forbes 400 list. There's much to learn from Spiegel and his work at Snap Inc. To learn more, here are nine quotes from the billionaire millennial.
On creativity
On success
On running a business
"We're just going to keep executing on what we believe." -- Evan Spiegel
Related: 10 Inspiring Quotes From Pulitzer Prize-Winning Rapper Kendrick Lamar
On the future
On perseverance
On passion
On growth
"Don't feel bad if you sell out. Just don't stop there. Find something you aren't willing to sell." -- Evan Spiegel
Related: 8 Inspirational Lyrics From Eminem
On perseverance
"We never conceive of our products as disruptive -- we don't look at something and say, 'Let's disrupt that.' It's always about how we can evolve this and make this better." -- Evan Spiegel