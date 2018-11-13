Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019
There are two tracks to entrepreneurship: You can dive in and figure it out (hopefully) as you go, or attend a college or a university dedicated to teaching the tools needed by -- and harnessing the passion of -- entrepreneurs. These classrooms are where tomorrow’s CEOs and startup founders focus their drive and, more important, meet the people who can help turn their ideas into reality.
Each year Entrepreneur partners with The Princeton Review to rank the top 25 undergraduate and top 25 graduate schools for entrepreneurs. The annual survey, now in its 13th year, looks at more than 300 colleges and universities in the U.S and abroad and weighs each institution’s commitment to provide its students with world-class mentors, professors, and alumni and an environment for budding entrepreneurs to thrive. (To read more about our methodology, pick up our Dec. 2018 issue of Entrepreneur.)
Babson College
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at Babson College was established in 1978. It currently offers 36 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 678 companies and have collectively raised $218 million in funding.
Its entire graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
University of Chicago
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at the University of Chicago was established in 1998. It currently offers 35 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 296 companies and have collectively raised nearly $552 million in funding.
Fifty-six percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
Rice University
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at Rice University was established in 2001. It currently offers 30 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 192 companies and have collectively raised over $1.9 billion in funding.
Eighty-three percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
Northwestern University
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at Northwestern University was established in 2003. It currently offers 61 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 173 companies and have collectively raised over $191 million in funding.
Eighty-six percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
Columbia University
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at Columbia University was established in 2013. It currently offers 24 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 644 companies and have collectively raised over $17 billion in funding.
University of Texas at Austin
In-state: $40,500
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at the University of Texas at Austin was established in 2001. It currently offers 49 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 70 companies
Ninety-two percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
University of Virginia
In-state: $65,350
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at University of Virginia was established in 1995. It currently offers 30 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 151 companies and have collectively raised over $408 million in funding.
Its entire graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
University of Michigan
In-state: $59,678
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at University of Michigan was established in 1999. It currently offers 60 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 194 companies and have collectively raised over $129 million in funding.
Forty-three percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
Northeastern University
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at Northeastern University was established in 2012. It currently offers 60 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 131 companies and have collectively raised over $12 million in funding.
Forty-seven percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
Brigham Young University
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at Brigham Young University was established in 1989. It currently offers 31 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 94 companies and have collectively raised nearly $217 million in funding.
Ninety-three percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
University of Texas, Dallas
Out of state: $31,090
In-state: $15,921
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at the University of Texas, Dallas was established in 2005. It currently offers 28 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 392 companies and have collectively raised $21 million in funding.
Sixty-seven percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
The University of South Florida
In-state: $11,253
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at the University of South Florida was established in 2002. It currently offers 58 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 341 companies and have collectively raised $17 million in funding.
Ninety-six percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
University of Washington
In-state: $34,404
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at the University of Washington was established in 1991. It currently offers 52 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 208 companies and have collectively raised over $19 million in funding.
Forty-five percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
Syracuse University
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at Syracuse University was established in 1996. It currently offers 24 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 90 companies.
Its entire graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
In-state: $46,128
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was established in 1985. It currently offers 31 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 34 companies and have collectively raised over $21 million in funding.
Ninety percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
University of California–San Diego
In-state: $48,961
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at University of California San Diego was established in 2012. It currently offers 28 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 75 companies and have collectively raised $500 million in funding.
Fifty-seven percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
University of Rochester
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at University of Rochester was established in 2006. It currently offers 35 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 105 companies and have collectively raised nearly $41 million in funding.
Seventy-seven percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
Washington University in St. Louis
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at Washington University in St. Louis was established in 2003. It currently offers 33 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 58 companies and have collectively raised over $100 million in funding.
Sixty-nine percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
University of Utah
In-state: $30,400
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at University of Utah was established in 2002. It currently offers 19 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 107 companies and have collectively raised over $11 million in funding.
Eighty-eight percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
DePaul University
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at DePaul University was established in 2003. It currently offers 43 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 131 companies and have collectively raised nearly $10 million in funding.
Fifty-four percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
Saint Louis University
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at St. Louis University was established in 1987. It currently offers 75 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 63 companies and have collectively raised over $40 million in funding.
Sixty-four percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
New York University
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at New York University was established in 1983. It currently offers 19 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 42 companies and have collectively raised nearly $229 million in funding.
Thirty-eight percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
Texas A&M University
In-state: $22,213
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at Texas A&M University was established in 1999. It currently offers 22 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 7 companies.
Half of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
Oklahoma State University
In-state: $6,492
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at Oklahoma State University was established in 2009. It currently offers 21 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 70 companies and have collectively raised over $15 million in funding.
Eighty-two percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.
University of Maryland
In-state: $45,499
About the program
The entrepreneurship center at the University of Maryland was established in 1986. It currently offers 34 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 44 companies and have collectively raised over $6 million in funding.
Seventy percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.