Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

The Princeton Review, in partnership with Entrepreneur, ranks the top graduate programs at universities.
Image credit: gradyreese | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
There are two tracks to entrepreneurship: You can dive in and figure it out (hopefully) as you go, or attend a college or a university dedicated to teaching the tools needed by -- and harnessing the passion of -- entrepreneurs. These classrooms are where tomorrow’s CEOs and startup founders focus their drive and, more important, meet the people who can help turn their ideas into reality.

Each year Entrepreneur partners with The Princeton Review to rank the top 25 undergraduate and top 25 graduate schools for entrepreneurs. The annual survey, now in its 13th year, looks at more than 300 colleges and universities in the U.S and abroad and weighs each institution’s commitment to provide its students with world-class mentors, professors, and alumni and an environment for budding entrepreneurs to thrive. (To read more about our methodology, pick up our Dec. 2018 issue of Entrepreneur.)

Click on the slideshow to see who made the list for the top 25 grad programs for entrepreneurship.

Babson College

Babson College
Image credit: Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship
Babson Park, Mass.
Tuition:
$69,520
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
36
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
987
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
100%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
678
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$218 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Babson College was established in 1978. It currently offers 36 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 678 companies and have collectively raised $218 million in funding.

Its entire graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

University of Chicago

University of Chicago
Image credit: Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation
Chicago, Ill.
Tuition:
$59,753
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
35
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1,803
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
56%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
296
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$552 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at the University of Chicago was established in 1998. It currently offers 35 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 296 companies and have collectively raised nearly $552 million in funding.

Fifty-six percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Rice University

Rice University
Image credit: Entrepreneurship Initiative
Houston, Texas
Tuition:
$56,097
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
30
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
713
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
83%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
192
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$1.9 billion

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Rice University was established in 2001. It currently offers 30 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 192 companies and have collectively raised over $1.9 billion in funding.

Eighty-three percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Northwestern University

Northwestern University
Image credit: The Larry and Carol Levy Institute for Entrepreneurial Practice
Evanston, Ill.
Tuition:
$73,074
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
61
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1,761
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
86%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
173
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$191 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Northwestern University was established in 2003. It currently offers 61 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 173 companies and have collectively raised over $191 million in funding.

Eighty-six percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Columbia University

Columbia University
Image credit: Columbia University in the City of New York | Facebook
New York, NY
Tuition:
$71,624
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
24
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
5,000
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
NR
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
644
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$17 billion

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Columbia University was established in 2013. It currently offers 24 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 644 companies and have collectively raised over $17 billion in funding.

University of Texas at Austin

University of Texas at Austin
Image credit: McCombs School of Business
Austin, Texas
Tuition:
Out of state: $54,500
In-state: $40,500
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
49
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
466
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
92%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
70
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
NR

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at the University of Texas at Austin was established in 2001. It currently offers 49 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 70 companies

Ninety-two percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

University of Virginia

University of Virginia
Image credit: Batten Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation
Charlottesville, Va.
Tuition:
Out of state: $67,668
In-state: $65,350
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
30
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
655
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
100%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
151
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$408 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at University of Virginia was established in 1995. It currently offers 30 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 151 companies and have collectively raised over $408 million in funding.

Its entire graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

University of Michigan

University of Michigan
Image credit: Ross School of Business, Zell Lurie Institute; College of Engineering, Center for Entrepreneurship
Ann Arbor, Mich.
Tuition:
Out of state: $64,678
In-state: $59,678
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
60
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
2,449
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
43%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
194
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$129 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at University of Michigan was established in 1999. It currently offers 60 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 194 companies and have collectively raised over $129 million in funding.

Forty-three percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Northeastern University

Northeastern University
Image credit: NU Center for Entrepreneurship Education
Boston, Mass.
Tuition:
$44,605
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
60
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1,956
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
47%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
131
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$12 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Northeastern University was established in 2012. It currently offers 60 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 131 companies and have collectively raised over $12 million in funding.

Forty-seven percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Brigham Young University

Brigham Young University
Image credit: Rollins Center for Entrepreneurship & Technology
Provo, Utah
Tuition:
$13,060
 
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
31
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
531
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
93%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
94
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$217 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Brigham Young University was established in 1989. It currently offers 31 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 94 companies and have collectively raised nearly $217 million in funding.

Ninety-three percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

University of Texas, Dallas

University of Texas, Dallas
Image credit: The Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (Community Education and Outreach Programs)
Richardson, Texas
Tuition:
Out of state: $31,090
In-state: $15,921
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
28
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
676
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
67%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
392
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$21 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at the University of Texas, Dallas was established in 2005. It currently offers 28 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 392 companies and have collectively raised $21 million in funding.

Sixty-seven percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

The University of South Florida

The University of South Florida
Image credit: University of South Florida
Tampa, Fla.
Tuition:
Out of state: $20,637
In-state: $11,253
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
58
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
704
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
96%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
341
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$17 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at the University of South Florida was established in 2002. It currently offers 58 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 341 companies and have collectively raised $17 million in funding.

Ninety-six percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

University of Washington

University of Washington
Image credit: University of Washington | Facebook
Seattle, Wash.
Tuition:
Out of state: $49,671
In-state: $34,404
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
52
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
528
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
45%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
208
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$19 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at the University of Washington was established in 1991. It currently offers 52 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 208 companies and have collectively raised over $19 million in funding.

Forty-five percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Syracuse University

Syracuse University
Image credit: Falcone Center for Entrepreneurship; Blackstone Launchpad
Syracuse, N.Y.
Tuition:
$43,346
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
24
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1,616
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
100%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
90
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
NR

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Syracuse University was established in 1996. It currently offers 24 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 90 companies.

Its entire graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Image credit: Center for Entrepreneurial Studies, Kenan Flagler Business School
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Tuition:
Out of state: $61,252
In-state: $46,128
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
31
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
726
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
90%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
34
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$21 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was established in 1985. It currently offers 31 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 34 companies and have collectively raised over $21 million in funding.

Ninety percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

University of California–San Diego

University of California–San Diego
Image credit: California Institute for Innovation and Development
La Jolla, Calif.
Tuition:
Out of state: $55,546
In-state: $48,961
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
28
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
349
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
57%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
75
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$500 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at University of California San Diego was established in 2012. It currently offers 28 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 75 companies and have collectively raised $500 million in funding.

Fifty-seven percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

University of Rochester

University of Rochester
Image credit: Ain Center for Entrepreneurship
Rochester, N.Y.
Tuition:
$47,212
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
35
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
359
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
77%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
105
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$41 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at University of Rochester was established in 2006. It currently offers 35 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 105 companies and have collectively raised nearly $41 million in funding.

Seventy-seven percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Washington University in St. Louis

Washington University in St. Louis
Image credit: Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation & Entrepreneurship
St. Louis, Mo.
Tuition:
$55,385
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
33
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
479
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
69%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
58
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$100 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Washington University in St. Louis was established in 2003. It currently offers 33 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 58 companies and have collectively raised over $100 million in funding.

Sixty-nine percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

University of Utah

University of Utah
Image credit: Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute
Salt Lake City, Utah
Tuition:
Out of state: $31,225
In-state: $30,400
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
19
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
303
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
88%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
107
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$11 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at University of Utah was established in 2002. It currently offers 19 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 107 companies and have collectively raised over $11 million in funding.

Eighty-eight percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

DePaul University

DePaul University
Image credit: Coleman Entrepreneurship Center
Chicago, Ill.
Tuition:
$24,960
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
43
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
440
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
54%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
131
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$10 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at DePaul University was established in 2003. It currently offers 43 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 131 companies and have collectively raised nearly $10 million in funding.

Fifty-four percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Saint Louis University

Saint Louis University
Image credit: Saint Louis University | Facebook
St. Louis
Tuition:
$52,475
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
75
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
739
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
64%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
63
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$40 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at St. Louis University was established in 1987. It currently offers 75 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 63 companies and have collectively raised over $40 million in funding.

Sixty-four percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

New York University

New York University
Image credit: W. R. Berkley Innovation Labs
New York
Tuition:
$71,658
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
19
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
1,124
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
38%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
42
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$229 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at New York University was established in 1983. It currently offers 19 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 42 companies and have collectively raised nearly $229 million in funding.

Thirty-eight percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Texas A&M University

Texas A&M University
Image credit: Center for New Ventures and Entrepreneurship
College Station, Texas
Tuition:
Out of state: $34,847
In-state: $22,213
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
22
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
593
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
50%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
7
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
NR

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Texas A&M University was established in 1999. It currently offers 22 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 7 companies.

Half of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

Oklahoma State University

Oklahoma State University
Image credit: Oklahoma State University | Facebook
Stillwater, Okla.
Tuition:
Out of state: $18,118
In-state: $6,492
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
21
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
208
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
82%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
70
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$15 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at Oklahoma State University was established in 2009. It currently offers 21 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 70 companies and have collectively raised over $15 million in funding.

Eighty-two percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

University of Maryland

University of Maryland
Image credit: University of Maryland | Facebook
College Park, Md.
Tuition:
Out of state: $54,409
In-state: $45,499
No. of entrepreneur-related courses:
34
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes:
791
Percent of faculty with entrepreneurial experience:
70%
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years:
44
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years:
$6 million

About the program

The entrepreneurship center at the University of Maryland was established in 1986. It currently offers 34 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 44 companies and have collectively raised over $6 million in funding.

Seventy percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business.

