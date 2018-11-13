Top 25 Best Grad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2019

The Princeton Review, in partnership with Entrepreneur, ranks the top graduate programs at universities.

November 13, 2018 13 min read

There are two tracks to entrepreneurship: You can dive in and figure it out (hopefully) as you go, or attend a college or a university dedicated to teaching the tools needed by -- and harnessing the passion of -- entrepreneurs. These classrooms are where tomorrow’s CEOs and startup founders focus their drive and, more important, meet the people who can help turn their ideas into reality.

Each year Entrepreneur partners with The Princeton Review to rank the top 25 undergraduate and top 25 graduate schools for entrepreneurs. The annual survey, now in its 13th year, looks at more than 300 colleges and universities in the U.S and abroad and weighs each institution’s commitment to provide its students with world-class mentors, professors, and alumni and an environment for budding entrepreneurs to thrive. (To read more about our methodology, pick up our Dec. 2018 issue of Entrepreneur.)

Related: What's Happening on the Entrepreneur Index Right Now

Click on the slideshow to see who made the list for the top 25 grad programs for entrepreneurship.