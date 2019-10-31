10 Holiday Gifts for Clients Less Than $50

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
The giving season comes with certain expectations. While your clients probably shouldn’t be expecting you spend as lavishly on them as you do your kids, it’s a classy gesture (and a smart business decision) to give clients a little gift around the holiday season. However, you also don’t want to make Michael Scott’s mistake in "The Office" and buy a $400 iPod in a $20 limit Secret Santa. Here are some ideas for client gifts that show your clients they matter — without making them uncomfortable.
Holiday Cookies
Image credit:
Mrs. Fields Gifts
Or, should we say, cookies! Who doesn’t love cookies? Especially during the holiday season, these cookie collections make an excellent treat for the entire office.
Wine
Image credit:
Winc
Know your client is a wine connoisseur? Give them a taste of Winc, a wine delivery service that sends curated selections right to the doorstep.
Succulent Arrangements
Image credit:
Shop Succulents
Everybody loves an office succulent; especially when there is a no-pet policy. These fun arrangements can add some flair and fun to a client’s office. It’s like having an office dog, only they’re cacti.
Custom Hydro Flask
Image credit:
Hydro Flask
Hydro Flasks are becoming a staple in every office. Help your client stay hydrated and fit into the office culture with a cool, custom Hydro Flask.
Gourmet Food Baskets
Image credit:
Gift Tree
The edible gift basket is the classic business to business gift and time has not made it any less classy. Every office likes having snacks around.
Aromatic Candle Set
Image credit:
Otherland
If your client works in a small space, candles can be a great touch to make it more relaxing. These customizable candles allow you to be creative with how you present this gift, too.
Coffee or Tea Gift Set
Image credit:
Blue Bottle Coffee
The business world runs on coffee and tea so these gift sets might just save your client some money on restocking the kitchen.
Unique Charcuterie Boards
Image credit:
UncommonGoods
Whether your client hosts a weekly happy hour for the office or occasional networking events, their office could use a charcuterie board. There are some excellent selections here.
Cozy Slippers
Image credit:
Parachute Home
Client runs his or her business from home? Slippers make a relatable gift that your client will love.
Gourmet Popcorn
Image credit:
The Popcorn Factory
Sticking with the seasonal food trend, these beautiful popcorn sets are even more aesthetically pleasing and maybe a touch less sweet than the cookie collections.
