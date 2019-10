10 Holiday Gifts for Clients Less Than $50

Show your clients they matter this holiday season without overdoing it.

October 31, 2019 2 min read

The giving season comes with certain expectations. While your clients probably shouldn’t be expecting you spend as lavishly on them as you do your kids, it’s a classy gesture (and a smart business decision) to give clients a little gift around the holiday season. However, you also don’t want to make Michael Scott’s mistake in "The Office" and buy a $400 iPod in a $20 limit Secret Santa. Here are some ideas for client gifts that show your clients they matter — without making them uncomfortable.Or, should we say, cookies ! Who doesn’t love cookies? Especially during the holiday season, these cookie collections make an excellent treat for the entire office.Know your client is a wine connoisseur? Give them a taste of Winc , a wine delivery service that sends curated selections right to the doorstep.Everybody loves an office succulent; especially when there is a no-pet policy. These fun arrangements can add some flair and fun to a client’s office. It’s like having an office dog, only they’re cacti.Hydro Flasks are becoming a staple in every office. Help your client stay hydrated and fit into the office culture with a cool, custom Hydro Flask The edible gift basket is the classic business to business gift and time has not made it any less classy. Every office likes having snacks around.If your client works in a small space, candles can be a great touch to make it more relaxing. These customizable candles allow you to be creative with how you present this gift, too.The business world runs on coffee and tea so these gift sets might just save your client some money on restocking the kitchen.Whether your client hosts a weekly happy hour for the office or occasional networking events, their office could use a charcuterie board . There are some excellent selections here.Client runs his or her business from home? Slippers make a relatable gift that your client will love.Sticking with the seasonal food trend, these beautiful popcorn sets are even more aesthetically pleasing and maybe a touch less sweet than the cookie collections.