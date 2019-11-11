How to Start a Podcast in Two Days
Podcasting is officially here to stay. According to Edison Research, 40 percent of Americans over the age of 12 say they have listened to a podcast and that number continues to grow every year. Just like there’s an app for everything, there appears now to be a podcast for everything, too, with shows covering everything from sports and business to comedy and true crime.
Got something to talk about? Maybe it’s time you start a podcast.
To start podcasting, you need to follow a few basic steps:
- Come up with a concept and theme — identify a topic you’re passionate about, a format, a target length for each episode, and pick a name!
- Design a logo for your podcast and write a description for listing on podcast platforms.
- Record and edit your audio files as .mp3s.
- Identify where you’d like to host them, like Libsyn or Podbean.
- Syndicate the audio files into an RSS feed so they can be distributed through iTunes and downloaded around the internet.
Those are the broad strokes but you’re also going to need some tools. These products might as well create a podcasting starter kit.
BLUE Condenser Microphone
Adobe Audition
Audio-Technica ATHM40x Professional Monitor Headphones
Mackie ProFXv2 Mixer
Dragonpad USA 6" Microphone Studio Pop Filter with Clamp
Sometimes, you slip with a lisp, pop your lips, or breathe too heavily into the microphone. It’s human. This pop filter will ensure that none of those quirky sounds make it to air.
Once you’ve got these tools, all you need to do is get creative!