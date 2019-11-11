Podcasts

How to Start a Podcast in Two Days

Everybody's podcasting. Here's how to throw your hat in the ring.
Image credit: Austin Distel
Podcasting is officially here to stay. According to Edison Research, 40 percent of Americans over the age of 12 say they have listened to a podcast and that number continues to grow every year. Just like there’s an app for everything, there appears now to be a podcast for everything, too, with shows covering everything from sports and business to comedy and true crime.

Got something to talk about? Maybe it’s time you start a podcast. 

To start podcasting, you need to follow a few basic steps:

  1. Come up with a concept and theme — identify a topic you’re passionate about, a format, a target length for each episode, and pick a name!
  2. Design a logo for your podcast and write a description for listing on podcast platforms.
  3. Record and edit your audio files as .mp3s.
  4. Identify where you’d like to host them, like Libsyn or Podbean.
  5. Syndicate the audio files into an RSS feed so they can be distributed through iTunes and downloaded around the internet.

Those are the broad strokes but you’re also going to need some tools. These products might as well create a podcasting starter kit.

BLUE Condenser Microphone

BLUE Condenser Microphone
Image credit: Amazon
You need a microphone to ensure audio quality. With gain control, a mute button, a tri-capsule array and more advanced features, this one’s one of the best on the market.

Adobe Audition

Adobe Audition
Image credit: Adobe
This professional audio workstation is essential for editing, mixing, and putting the finishing touches on your podcast. Don’t worry, you don’t need too much technical expertise.

Audio-Technica ATHM40x Professional Monitor Headphones

Audio-Technica ATHM40x Professional Monitor Headphones
Image credit: Amazon
You won’t know what the audio sounds like unless you can hear it for yourself. These monitor headphones will connect to your mic so you can hear exactly what your audience will.

Mackie ProFXv2 Mixer

Mackie ProFXv2 Mixer
Image credit: Amazon
Mixing is an essential part of any podcast, ensuring that the audio is crisp and easy to hear and understand. You may want to hire an audio engineer to use this tool but it will help make your podcast sound professional!

Dragonpad USA 6" Microphone Studio Pop Filter with Clamp

Dragonpad USA 6" Microphone Studio Pop Filter with Clamp
Image credit: Amazon

Sometimes, you slip with a lisp, pop your lips, or breathe too heavily into the microphone. It’s human. This pop filter will ensure that none of those quirky sounds make it to air.


Once you’ve got these tools, all you need to do is get creative!

