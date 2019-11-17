Black Friday Deals for the Traveling Entrepreneur

Save big on everything from luggage to portable chargers.

November 17, 2019 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you or someone special to you travels a lot for work, you know the stress that comes along with it. Traveling for pleasure is tough enough without having to think about the work you have to do when you get to your destination, whether you brought everything you need for your presentation, running through your work itinerary, and everything else that runs through your brain on a business trip. This holiday season, give your favorite jet setter (even if that's you) a little extra peace of mind with these deals.

Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

The Genius Pack is designed with an intuitive internal packing system, making it easy to stay organized while traveling. Plus, it's the perfect size for a carry-on.

Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner - $131.75 (Orig. $298) with promo code: BFSAVE15

Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT Over-Ear Headphones

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Every jet setter needs a great pair of headphones, and the Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT Over-Ear Headphones are some of the best. Completely wireless and with noise-cancellation built-in, your favorite traveler will be able to create their own little audio paradise on the plane.

Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT Over-Ear Headphones - $76.46 (Orig. $99.95) with promo code: BFSAVE15

Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

The Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow is the comfiest travel pillow you'll ever meet. Made of memory foam, it provides a cloud-like sleeping experience while compressing nicely to fit into your bag.

Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow - $17 (Orig. $24.99) with promo code: BFSAVE15

Genius Pack Compression Packing Cubes Set

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

From the same people as the Genius Pack, these Compression Packing Cubes make packing even easier by reducing the size of clothes or shoes so you can pack more in less.

Genius Pack Compression Packing Cubes Set - $34 (Orig. $78) with promo code: BFSAVE15

VENQUE® Flypack 3-Way Convertible Bag

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

The stylish VENQUE® Flypack 3-Way Convertible Bag seamlessly adjusts from a briefcase to a backpack to a carry-on bag, making it perfect for those last-minute trips. It's one bag for all your engagements.

VENQUE® Flypack 3-Way Convertible Bag - $143.65 (Orig. $199) with promo code: BFSAVE15

Pacum Luggage Space-Saving Vacuum

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

So you want to bring a couple of outfits for hitting the nightlife after the conference? The Pacum Luggage Space-Saving Vacuum will help you pack more in less space by vacuum-sealing bags to compress your clothes and other items.

Pacum Luggage Space-Saving Vacuum - $42.50 (Orig. $59.99) with promo code: BFSAVE15

Manta Sleep Mask v2 & Blackout Stickers

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

The Manta Sleep Mask was designed to conform perfectly to your face to completely eliminate external light. With the included blackout stickers, you can ensure you have a totally dark space to help you get some shut-eye.

Manta Sleep Mask v2 & Blackout Stickers - $25.50 (Orig. $39.98) with promo code: BFSAVE15

TUO: The Ultimate Travel Organizer

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

TUO: The Ultimate Travel Organizer is a mini, foldable travel closet, complete with compartments for undergarments and other small items.

TUO: The Ultimate Travel Organizer - $34 (Orig. $49.50) with promo code: BFSAVE15

BESTEK Portable International Travel Voltage Converter

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

The BESTEK Portable International Travel Voltage Converter is absolutely essential for anyone who travels abroad frequently. This set comes with adapters for EU, UK, US, and AU outlets so you can use the outlets virtually everywhere.

BESTEK Portable International Travel Voltage Converter - $25.50 (Orig. $36.99) with promo code: BFSAVE15

Tern Global Data Connection Device

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Can't find your 3 o'clock meeting and there's no Wi-Fi or a 4G network connection? The Tern Global Data Connection Device will get you online no matter where you are.