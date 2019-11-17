Black Friday

Black Friday Deals for the Traveling Entrepreneur

Save big on everything from luggage to portable chargers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Black Friday Deals for the Traveling Entrepreneur
Image credit: Jeshoots
Contributor
3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you or someone special to you travels a lot for work, you know the stress that comes along with it. Traveling for pleasure is tough enough without having to think about the work you have to do when you get to your destination, whether you brought everything you need for your presentation, running through your work itinerary, and everything else that runs through your brain on a business trip. This holiday season, give your favorite jet setter (even if that's you) a little extra peace of mind with these deals.

Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner

Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

The Genius Pack is designed with an intuitive internal packing system, making it easy to stay organized while traveling. Plus, it's the perfect size for a carry-on.

Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT Over-Ear Headphones

Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT Over-Ear Headphones
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Every jet setter needs a great pair of headphones, and the Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT Over-Ear Headphones are some of the best. Completely wireless and with noise-cancellation built-in, your favorite traveler will be able to create their own little audio paradise on the plane.

Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow

Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

The Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow is the comfiest travel pillow you'll ever meet. Made of memory foam, it provides a cloud-like sleeping experience while compressing nicely to fit into your bag.

Genius Pack Compression Packing Cubes Set

Genius Pack Compression Packing Cubes Set
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

From the same people as the Genius Pack, these Compression Packing Cubes make packing even easier by reducing the size of clothes or shoes so you can pack more in less.

VENQUE® Flypack 3-Way Convertible Bag

VENQUE® Flypack 3-Way Convertible Bag
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

The stylish VENQUE® Flypack 3-Way Convertible Bag seamlessly adjusts from a briefcase to a backpack to a carry-on bag, making it perfect for those last-minute trips. It's one bag for all your engagements.

Pacum Luggage Space-Saving Vacuum

Pacum Luggage Space-Saving Vacuum
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

So you want to bring a couple of outfits for hitting the nightlife after the conference? The Pacum Luggage Space-Saving Vacuum will help you pack more in less space by vacuum-sealing bags to compress your clothes and other items.

Manta Sleep Mask v2 & Blackout Stickers

Manta Sleep Mask v2 & Blackout Stickers
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

The Manta Sleep Mask was designed to conform perfectly to your face to completely eliminate external light. With the included blackout stickers, you can ensure you have a totally dark space to help you get some shut-eye.

TUO: The Ultimate Travel Organizer

TUO: The Ultimate Travel Organizer
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

TUO: The Ultimate Travel Organizer is a mini, foldable travel closet, complete with compartments for undergarments and other small items.

BESTEK Portable International Travel Voltage Converter

BESTEK Portable International Travel Voltage Converter
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

The BESTEK Portable International Travel Voltage Converter is absolutely essential for anyone who travels abroad frequently. This set comes with adapters for EU, UK, US, and AU outlets so you can use the outlets virtually everywhere.

Tern Global Data Connection Device

Tern Global Data Connection Device
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Can't find your 3 o'clock meeting and there's no Wi-Fi or a 4G network connection? The Tern Global Data Connection Device will get you online no matter where you are.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Friday

20 Anticipated Black Friday Deals You Can Buy Now

Black Friday

12 Black Friday Deals You Don't Want to Miss

Black Friday

$6 Billion in 2 Days: Black Friday and Cyber Monday by the Numbers