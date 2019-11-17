Black Friday Deals for the Traveling Entrepreneur
If you or someone special to you travels a lot for work, you know the stress that comes along with it. Traveling for pleasure is tough enough without having to think about the work you have to do when you get to your destination, whether you brought everything you need for your presentation, running through your work itinerary, and everything else that runs through your brain on a business trip. This holiday season, give your favorite jet setter (even if that's you) a little extra peace of mind with these deals.
Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner
The Genius Pack is designed with an intuitive internal packing system, making it easy to stay organized while traveling. Plus, it's the perfect size for a carry-on.
- Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner - $131.75 (Orig. $298) with promo code: BFSAVE15
Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT Over-Ear Headphones
Every jet setter needs a great pair of headphones, and the Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT Over-Ear Headphones are some of the best. Completely wireless and with noise-cancellation built-in, your favorite traveler will be able to create their own little audio paradise on the plane.
- Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT Over-Ear Headphones - $76.46 (Orig. $99.95) with promo code: BFSAVE15
Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow
The Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow is the comfiest travel pillow you'll ever meet. Made of memory foam, it provides a cloud-like sleeping experience while compressing nicely to fit into your bag.
- Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow - $17 (Orig. $24.99) with promo code: BFSAVE15
Genius Pack Compression Packing Cubes Set
From the same people as the Genius Pack, these Compression Packing Cubes make packing even easier by reducing the size of clothes or shoes so you can pack more in less.
- Genius Pack Compression Packing Cubes Set - $34 (Orig. $78) with promo code: BFSAVE15
VENQUE® Flypack 3-Way Convertible Bag
The stylish VENQUE® Flypack 3-Way Convertible Bag seamlessly adjusts from a briefcase to a backpack to a carry-on bag, making it perfect for those last-minute trips. It's one bag for all your engagements.
- VENQUE® Flypack 3-Way Convertible Bag - $143.65 (Orig. $199) with promo code: BFSAVE15
Pacum Luggage Space-Saving Vacuum
So you want to bring a couple of outfits for hitting the nightlife after the conference? The Pacum Luggage Space-Saving Vacuum will help you pack more in less space by vacuum-sealing bags to compress your clothes and other items.
- Pacum Luggage Space-Saving Vacuum - $42.50 (Orig. $59.99) with promo code: BFSAVE15
Manta Sleep Mask v2 & Blackout Stickers
The Manta Sleep Mask was designed to conform perfectly to your face to completely eliminate external light. With the included blackout stickers, you can ensure you have a totally dark space to help you get some shut-eye.
- Manta Sleep Mask v2 & Blackout Stickers - $25.50 (Orig. $39.98) with promo code: BFSAVE15
TUO: The Ultimate Travel Organizer
TUO: The Ultimate Travel Organizer is a mini, foldable travel closet, complete with compartments for undergarments and other small items.
- TUO: The Ultimate Travel Organizer - $34 (Orig. $49.50) with promo code: BFSAVE15
BESTEK Portable International Travel Voltage Converter
The BESTEK Portable International Travel Voltage Converter is absolutely essential for anyone who travels abroad frequently. This set comes with adapters for EU, UK, US, and AU outlets so you can use the outlets virtually everywhere.
- BESTEK Portable International Travel Voltage Converter - $25.50 (Orig. $36.99) with promo code: BFSAVE15
Tern Global Data Connection Device
Can't find your 3 o'clock meeting and there's no Wi-Fi or a 4G network connection? The Tern Global Data Connection Device will get you online no matter where you are.
- Tern Global Data Connection Device - $84.15 (Orig. $169) with promo code: BFSAVE15