Barking Up the Right Tree: 14 Business Ideas for Pet Lovers

Dog walkers provide pooches with much-needed exercise and potty breaks. Bill clients for individual walks or arrange a weekly or monthly service. Set aside a half an hour to an hour for each dog.

Tip and treats: Who let the dogs out? You did, by purchasing a coupler. Now you can walk two dogs at a time and earn twice the money. You will also need to pick up the pooch’s "business" while on the walk. Invest in quality poop bags to make the less-than-desirable task easier.

