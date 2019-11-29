50 Black Friday Deals on Amazon Right Now

Innovation Now Presented by
We scoured the endless deals to bring you the best of the best electronics, kitchenware, and more.
There’s no doubt Amazon is one of the top destinations for shopping Black Friday deals, but can we all agree it’s also a fairly painful shopping experience? And since holiday weekends should be for watching football and eating until you fall asleep, we’ve done the work to make the shopping part quick and painless.
Here are 50 of the best deals broken out by category: from TVs to robot vacuums to Instant Pots to finally getting a comfortable desk chair for your office. Now’s the time to shop, so get to it.
Electronics - TV & Accessories
- Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition - $99.99 (Was. $170)
- TOSHIBA 50LF711U20 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition - $269.99 (Was $380)
- Fire TV Stick 4K - $24.99 (Was. $49.99)
- Wohome TV Soundbar - $55.24 (Was $99.99)
Electronics - Computer & Tablet
- Apple MacBook Air - $699 (Was. $999)
- Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) - $1,099.99 (Was $1,299.00)
- Kindle - $59.99 (Was $89.99)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet (8" HD Display, 16 GB) - $49.99 (Was. $79.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" - $549.99 (Was $649.99)
- Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - $279.99 (Was $329)
Electronics - Smart Home
- KAMTRON HD WiFi Security Surveillance IP Camera Home Monitor - $33.99 (Was $76)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 - $139.00 (Was $288.99)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - $34.99 (Was $49.99)
Electronics - Smartwatch
- Fitbit Versa 2 - $148.99 (Was $199.95)
- Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm - $169.99 (Was $199)
Electronics - Smartphones & Accessories
- Google Pixel 4 - $599 (Was $799)
- Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave 7.5 Stand - $17.99 (Was $29.99)
- RAVPower Portable Charger 20100mAh Quick Charge Power Bank - $37.99 (Was $49.99)
- SHARLLEN iPhone Charger Cable (5 Pack, 3FT/6FT/10FT) - $11.80 (Was $14.99)
- Samsung Galaxy S10e Factory Unlocked Phone with 128GB - $549.99 (Was $749.99)
Electronics - Audio
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case - $134 (Was $159)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones - $279.95 (Was $349.95)
- Ceppekyy Wireless Earbuds - $27.44 (Was $39.99)
- Bose Home Speaker 300 - $199 (Was $259)
Electronics - Camera
- Sony a5100 16-50mm Interchangeable Lens Camera - $398 (Was $598)
- Anker Roav DashCam A1 - $42.49 (Was $55.99)
- Canon Rebel SL3 with 18-55mm Lens - $599. (Was $749)
Home & Kitchen
- Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker - $89.99 (Was $149.95)
- Hoover Vacuum Cleaner Air Steerable WindTunnel Bagless Lightweight Corded Upright UH72400 - $89 (Was $169.99)
- iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum - $219.99 (Was $249.99)
- Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier - $116.32 (Was $229.99)
- LUCID 8 Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress - $180.25 (Was $229.99)
- Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano - $79 (Was $99)
- HOMEVER Slow Masticating Juicer - $69.99 (Was $99.99)
- Duxtop SSIB-17 Professional 17 Pieces Stainless Steel Induction Cookware Set - $212.49 (Was $294.99)
- COSORI Electric Kettle - $31.99 (Was $39.99)
- Blendtec Classic Fit Blender - $199.99 (Was $236.78)
- GoWISE USA GW44800-O Deluxe 12.7-Quarts 15-in-1 Electric Air Fryer - $123.62 (Was $140.89)
- Ross Henery Professional Eclipse Premium stainless Steel 9 piece chefs knife set - $97.97 (Was $139.99)
Office
- TaoTronics 36” Stand Up Desk - $144.49 (Was $169.99)
- High Back Executive Thick Padding Headrest and Armrest Home Office Chair - $228.64 (Was $269.99)
- Epson EcoTank ET-2760 Wireless Color All-in-One Cartridge-Free Supertank Printer with Scanner and Copier - $249.99 (Was $299.99)
- Lemome Thick Classic Notebook - $13.59 (Was $16.99)
- ApexDesk Flex Series 60" Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk - $453.38 (Was $533.39)