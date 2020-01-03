7 Qualities of an Extraordinary Leader

The art of great leadership can be learned.

There’s a difference between being the head honcho at your company and being a leader. Great leadership transforms a good company into an amazing company.

The good news is that everybody has the ability to improve their leadership ability. Great leaders are made not born. And at the end of the day, great leaders need to exemplify the actions they want to see.

Look through this list and decide on one area you want to grow in. (If you’re not sure where to start, seek feedback from those who know you!) Commit to developing one of these skills over the next 30 days. Make a goal that every day you are going to do one thing to exemplify that attribute. Once it feels like second nature, move on to another attribute on the list.

When we refuse to settle and expect the best from ourselves, we become better leaders and inspire our teams to give the best versions of themselves.