Valentine's Day

These Flower-Delivery Services Help Take the Stress Out of Valentine's Day

Take care of your Valentine's shopping early.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
These Flower-Delivery Services Help Take the Stress Out of Valentine's Day
Image credit: The Bouqs
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Valentine’s Day is supposed to be a romantic, joyful holiday when you get to spend time with that special someone. However, every year it seems to devolve into a stressful horror show to make plans and get that perfect gift — especially when you have more important things going on with your business. Let somebody else handle the stressful bits this year.

Right now, flower delivery services are in full promotion mode, offering discounts for those mindful few who want to get ahead of the holiday rush. Schedule a flower delivery for your loved one from one of these top services now and you’ll save stress and money ahead of the holiday.

The Bouqs

The Bouqs
Image credit: The Bouqs

The Bouqs partners with eco-friendly farms who use sustainable growing practices to source beautiful flowers directly from farmers themselves. Their Happiness Guarantee is behind every purchase, meaning they’ll replace your order if you’re not 100% satisfied. 

The Deal: Get 10% off your first bouquet and $12 weekday delivery with code WELCOME10.

Urban Stems

Urban Stems
Image credit: Urban Stems

Urban Stems works directly with Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms to collect the freshest flowers picked every day. They source on-trend flowers and work with the best designers to create one-of-a-kind arrangements you can’t find anywhere else. Their coast-to-coast next-day delivery and same-day delivery in NYC and DC makes gifting easy if you do wait until the last minute.

The Deal: Get 10% off your purchase with code FARM10

Florists.com

Florists.com
Image credit: Florists.com

Florists.com is one of the largest flower delivery services in America, providing top flowers and gift baskets for any budget. Their easy-to-use website and same-day delivery ensure you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for and get it delivered on time. They also feature a dedicated customer service team that can help you every step of the way.

The Deal: Get 25% off Valentine’s Day flowers and gifts with code LOVE25VDAY

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Valentine's Day

6 Inventive Ways Businesses from Facebook to McDonald's Are Helping You Celebrate Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day

Gift Ideas for Your High-Tech Valentine

Valentine's Day

Shocking Valentine's Day Stats That Will Make You Rethink Your Marketing