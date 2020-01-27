These Flower-Delivery Services Help Take the Stress Out of Valentine's Day

Take care of your Valentine's shopping early.

January 27, 2020 2 min read

Valentine’s Day is supposed to be a romantic, joyful holiday when you get to spend time with that special someone. However, every year it seems to devolve into a stressful horror show to make plans and get that perfect gift — especially when you have more important things going on with your business. Let somebody else handle the stressful bits this year.

Right now, flower delivery services are in full promotion mode, offering discounts for those mindful few who want to get ahead of the holiday rush. Schedule a flower delivery for your loved one from one of these top services now and you’ll save stress and money ahead of the holiday.

The Bouqs

Image credit: The Bouqs

The Bouqs partners with eco-friendly farms who use sustainable growing practices to source beautiful flowers directly from farmers themselves. Their Happiness Guarantee is behind every purchase, meaning they’ll replace your order if you’re not 100% satisfied.

The Deal: Get 10% off your first bouquet and $12 weekday delivery with code WELCOME10.

Urban Stems

Image credit: Urban Stems

Urban Stems works directly with Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms to collect the freshest flowers picked every day. They source on-trend flowers and work with the best designers to create one-of-a-kind arrangements you can’t find anywhere else. Their coast-to-coast next-day delivery and same-day delivery in NYC and DC makes gifting easy if you do wait until the last minute.

The Deal: Get 10% off your purchase with code FARM10

Florists.com

Image credit: Florists.com

Florists.com is one of the largest flower delivery services in America, providing top flowers and gift baskets for any budget. Their easy-to-use website and same-day delivery ensure you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for and get it delivered on time. They also feature a dedicated customer service team that can help you every step of the way.

The Deal: Get 25% off Valentine’s Day flowers and gifts with code LOVE25VDAY