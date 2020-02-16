Productivity

10 Presidents Day Weekend Sales That Can Help Boost Your Productivity

Get more done with help from these great products.
Image credit: Burst
Contributor
3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
There aren't enough hours in the day for entrepreneurs to do everything they want to do. That is, not without a little help. Technology is creating solutions for everything, from helping you power through your to-do list to churning through your booklist. This President's Day, we've rounded up some of the web's best deals on technology designed to help you do more with the 24 hours in your day.

12min Micro Book Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription

12min Micro Book Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Nobody has the time to read everything on their booklist every year. That's why 12min distills best-sellers and classics into easily digestible summaries that can be read or listened to in just 12 minutes.

Presidents Day Sale: $34 with promo code "PRESIDENT15"

Pagico 9: Task & Data Management Software

Pagico 9: Task & Data Management Software
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Pagico 9 helps you become your most productive self with a range of tools. Project visualization along with a task timeline let you keep track of how far along you are with certain jobs, while daily planning goals help you break each project up.

Presidents Day Sale: $22 with promo code "PRESIDENT15"

Goals by KeepSolid Business Plan: Lifetime Subscription

Goals by KeepSolid Business Plan: Lifetime Subscription
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

From one of the top VPN creators on the market, Goals keeps your entire team aligned in one super-secure hub. Create teams, assign goals, plan sprints, and schedule and organize your projects into easily manageable units so you can make better use of your entire team's time.

Presidents Day Sale: $43 with promo code "PRESIDENT15"

Pinstriped Meeting Tool Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription

Pinstriped Meeting Tool Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Tired of pointless, exhausting meetings? Pinstriped is a streamlined communication tool designed to keep meetings brief and action-oriented. Implement Pinstriped in your next meeting and you won't leave wondering what that meeting was even about.

Presidents Day Sale: $26 with promo code "PRESIDENT15"

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

It's one thing to be productive and active, it's another to be proactive. Getting hacked qualifies as a major lost time accident. Don't be a victim. VPN Unlimited uses military-grade AES 256-bit encryption and lets you access more than 400 servers worldwide so you can stay safely connected wherever you go.

Presidents Day Sale: $34 with promo code "PRESIDENT15"

Pagrr Lead Funnel Platform Startup Plan: Lifetime Subscription

Pagrr Lead Funnel Platform Startup Plan: Lifetime Subscription
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Keeping track of where each of your customers is in your sales funnel is an extremely complex task. Pagrr does it for you through customizable lead funnels and even gives you the tools to attract more customers and create more conversions.

Presidents Day Sale: $26 with promo code "PRESIDENT15"

DarwinMail Pro Lite Plan: Lifetime Subscription

DarwinMail Pro Lite Plan: Lifetime Subscription
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

This secure extension for Gmail helps you get the most out of your email account and avoid falling into thousands of unread messages. Organize and sort your inbox by category, sender, or subject, and get reminders to follow up on emails and tasks. You can even snooze emails that you don't need right away.

Presidents Day Sale: $26 with promo code "PRESIDENT15"

Rethink Files 2TB Cloud Storage + Organization

Rethink Files 2TB Cloud Storage + Organization
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

You'd be amazed how much time we waste every year simply looking for the right files. Rethink Files offers a supremely organized, cloud-based, secure universal file manager that helps you find all of your files, apps, and storage in an instant. Plus, you get 2TB of cloud storage for all of your digital tools like OneDrive, Slack, Outlook, and more.

Presidents Day Sale: $42 with promo code "PRESIDENT15"

Slideshop: Lifetime Subscription

Slideshop: Lifetime Subscription
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Big presentation coming up? Simplify it with Slideshop. Slideshop has 250 customizable premium presentation templates, so you don't have to start from scratch on every presentation.

Presidents Day Sale: $34 with promo code "PRESIDENT15"

Ludwig Sentence Search Engine: Lifetime Subscription

Ludwig Sentence Search Engine: Lifetime Subscription
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Can't think of the right phrasing? Ludwig Sentence Search Engine gives you access to a database of thousands of contextualized sentences so you search what you're trying to say — so you can say it more eloquently.

Presidents Day Sale: $34 with promo code "PRESIDENT15"

 

