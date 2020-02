Improve Your Golf Game (And Networking Prowess) with Help These 8 Callaway Products

Shave off a few strokes and get more business done on the links.

February 29, 2020 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Callaway Executive Putting Mat: $39.99 (Orig. $49.99)

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Callaway Pro Series Hitting Mat: $159.99 (Orig. $199.99)

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

It's a fact: business is done on the links. Not playing golf won't preclude you from business success, but being able to play a round with clients and prospective clients can only help your chances of closing more deals. Of course, nobody wants to play with someone who can't finish a hole. Whether you're a vet or completely new to golf, these products will help you hone your game to be more competitive — so you can worry less about your golf game, and more about networking.Every entrepreneur dreams of putting in their office , right? Well, this gorgeous mat rolls out so you can do just that while emulating a freshly-mowed green. The hole is adjustable, allowing you to put from as close or as far as you'd like.

Set up a driving range anywhere there's space with this pro series mat from Callaway. Made of the same stuff as you find at driving ranges, this mat is designed to emulate a fairway so you can work on your game. Plus, it rolls up easily for transportation.

Callaway Golf Trunk Locker: $55.99 (Orig. $69.99)

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Callaway Chip Shot Chipping Net: $39.99 (Orig. $49.99)

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Callaway 8-Ft Quad Hitting Net: $175.99 (Orig. $219.99)

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Callaway Trek Push Cart: $159.99 (Orig. $199.99)

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Callaway Cooler Set: $19.99 (Orig. $24.99)

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Callaway Cart Cooler: $39.99 (Orig. $49.99)

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Whether you want to leave all of your gear at the club or take it with you after a round, this locker has you covered. It has compartments for a shirt, hat, shoes, balls, a scorecard, and a towel so you can stay organized . Plus, it has a handle to carry with you on the go.The approach is one of the toughest shots in the game. Practice your skills with this easily assembled chip shot net that you can set up anywhere . It makes a great target for shots, with three different holes to catch balls.Practice your driving in the backyard with this massive net. With a painted target in the center and a mat to hit off of, you can work on any club and hone your swing . The net catches all of the balls so you can easily set back up.Sometimes, you don't want to take a golf cart. If you're walking the course, however, you'll get exhausted carrying your bag. This push cart secures your bag so you can roll it without wearing down.No round of golf is complete without a couple of cold beverages. This cooler set fits nicely on your cart and gives you quick access to cold drinks. It's perfect for celebrating when you close a deal!This extra-large cooler can hold up to 12 cans . When it's expanded, it fits nicely on the cart, but it also collapses after use so you can tuck it into your bag. Either way, it's a must-have when you expect to do some business out on the links.