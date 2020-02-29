Improve Your Golf Game (And Networking Prowess) with Help These 8 Callaway Products
Shave off a few strokes and get more business done on the links.
3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.It's a fact: business is done on the links. Not playing golf won't preclude you from business success, but being able to play a round with clients and prospective clients can only help your chances of closing more deals. Of course, nobody wants to play with someone who can't finish a hole. Whether you're a vet or completely new to golf, these products will help you hone your game to be more competitive — so you can worry less about your golf game, and more about networking.
Callaway Executive Putting Mat: $39.99 (Orig. $49.99)
Callaway Pro Series Hitting Mat: $159.99 (Orig. $199.99)
Set up a driving range anywhere there's space with this pro series mat from Callaway. Made of the same stuff as you find at driving ranges, this mat is designed to emulate a fairway so you can work on your game. Plus, it rolls up easily for transportation.
Callaway Golf Trunk Locker: $55.99 (Orig. $69.99)
Callaway Chip Shot Chipping Net: $39.99 (Orig. $49.99)
Callaway 8-Ft Quad Hitting Net: $175.99 (Orig. $219.99)
Callaway Trek Push Cart: $159.99 (Orig. $199.99)
Callaway Cooler Set: $19.99 (Orig. $24.99)
Callaway Cart Cooler: $39.99 (Orig. $49.99)
