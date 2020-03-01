5 Pairs of Sneakers You Can Actually Wear to the Office

Comfort and arch support has never looked so good.

March 1, 2020 3 min read

Maybe it’s thanks to Zuckerberg’s sartorial M.O. of jeans and a hoodie or the influx of more relaxed co-working spaces, but the office environment has gone from erring on the more corporate side to more casual.

A big part of that change means that clothing items once reserved for casual Fridays are now HR-approved for everyday use. Take sneakers, for instance. There’s now a slew of running shoes that can look completely polished paired with chinos or jeans, or even a bohemian dress. The key, however, is to make them pretty nondescript (i.e., no holes, bright colors or avant-garde designs) and fashion-forward; the goal, after all, is to have them enhance your 9-to-5 look, not be the subject of water cooler talk.

Luckily, all five of these sneaker options below fit the bill. From the classic all-white low tops to a pair of training sneakers that look just as good outside the gym, we’ve rounded up a variety of designs that you’ll love wearing Monday through Friday.

Cole Haan Men’s GrandRally Pro Laser Sneaker - $150

A more comfortable alternative to the classic brown leather oxfords is this similar hued sneaker. It features perforations that allow for breathability, a foam lining for complete comfort, and a rubber outsole to ensure traction. Functionality aside, they look great, too.

Cole Haan Women’s Grand Ambition Lace-Up Sneaker - $99.95

When it comes to morning commuting, you never know when the weather will be on your side. For the days when the forecast doesn’t have your back, opt for these water-resistant suede sneakers from Cole Haan. Not only are they weather-appropriate, but they are a more stylish option to rubber rain boots or wellies.

adidas Originals Stan Smith Leather Sneaker starting at $34

We can’t fault a classic all-white sneaker. They look great dressed up (it’s been a major trend these days to pair them with long-length dresses or jeans and a blazer) as well as down (they were made for the classic denim and tees, after all), which means you don’t have to change your footwear when you go from the office to happy hour. Adidas is the pioneer of this popular style, with the iconic Stan Smiths being amongst one of the most popular.

Greats Royale Kit - $119

All of Great’s sneakers, especially the Royale Kit design, are crafted with luxury practices to help ensure you’re getting the best footwear possible. This Italian-made option goes the extra mile by using yarn made from recycled single-use and ocean plastic in its creation. One pair of Royale Knits, in fact, is the equivalent of recycling seven plastic bottles.

Nike Cortez Sneakers - $70

Remember when we advised against brightly colored sneakers? This option from Nike is an exception to the rule. It’s combination of muted and bright pops of colors delivers a much-needed dose of freshness to any monochrome outfit. It also happens to be among the more affordable options on our list.

