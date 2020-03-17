LIV's Swiss-Made, Affordable Watches are Made to Keep Up with Hectic Schedules

Go everywhere in style with these watches.

March 17, 2020 3 min read

Entrepreneurs live life on the go. From the office and the boardroom to networking events, conferences, and taking a much-earned vacation, an entrepreneur’s life is active and involved. Of course, time doesn’t stop and it’s not unusual to keep an eye on your watch. But while one watch may look great out by the pool, it may not fly the same way in a board meeting.

Wherever you’re going or whatever you’re doing, LIV Watches has a watch for the occasion. Unlike most luxury watch brands out there, LIV Watches is dead set on offering the most affordable prices possible by cutting all unnecessary costs. But that doesn’t mean slacking on quality. Their master watchmaker personally sources from top Swiss movement makers so you can rest assured every watch is made to last. Check out some of the highlights from their collection below.

LIV GX Diver's 41mm Classic

The LIV GX Diver’s watch is made with high-grade dual-sapphire crystals with anti-reflective coating. This build gives the watch a classic, but durable look that is matched by the scratch-resistant coating. It’s Swiss made, featuring an ETA Caliber 2824-2, 3-hand automatic face with the date. This watch does transition well from the pool to the boardroom but it’s a limited edition with only 1,000 watches on the market so you’ll have to act fast.

44MM LIV GX Ceramic Diver's

If you’re looking for a little more flash, perhaps at an important networking event where you’re trying to drum up more business, check out the slightly larger, slightly snazzier GX Ceramic. Made with the same high-grade dual-sapphire crystals, with the same anti-reflective and anti-scratch coating, this watch is both durable and luxuriant. It’s another limited edition, with only 1,000 numbered watches on the market.

LIV GX-AC Signature

The ultimate weekend warrior watch, the GX-AC Signature is made with a 316L stainless steel case, ion plated (IP) in black for premium quality. Perfect for wearing through a long day on the conference floor, this watch exudes confidence and strength. The dual sapphire crystals have an anti-reflective and anti-scratch coating for superb clarity and durability. Plus, the multi-layer 3D dial has a wide range of timekeeping functions.

LIV Rebel-AC

As its name suggests, the LIV Rebel-AC is a little against the grain. This limited edition release has just 500 watches available and each is a truly remarkable work of engineering. The LIV Rebel-AC has the anti-reflective and anti-scratch coating of other LIV watches but the timekeeping apparatus is truly special. Swiss made featuring a Sellita Caliber SW500, three-hand (hour, minute, chronograph seconds) face, this watch has date, 12-hour, 30-minute, and continuously running 60-second subdials. The watch is fully wound with a 44-hour power reserve.

LIV Rebel GMT

The LIV Rebel GMT has more of a retro look, helping you stand out during presentations or pitch meetings. The square case is made with high-grade sapphire crystal while the Swiss Ronda Caliber 515.24H quartz three-hand face has the date and Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) surfaced. This limited edition has just 1,250 watches in the collection.

