Key Takeaways Startups gain innovation and speed while facing challenges of resource scarcity and lack of experience.

Partnering with established industry leaders offers startups scalability, resources and market access, but can come with cultural and operational risks.

What are the top advantages of a startup? Innovation and nimbleness. These are companies too young to say “no” to possibility. But what are the top vulnerabilities for a startup? Lack of resources and experience. Without support, too many startups fail to launch.

It wouldn’t seem that established industry players would want startups to succeed; after all, startups could disrupt their business models. Yet, it is precisely because of this disruptive energy that some industry leaders prioritize helping startups thrive — with results that benefit both sides. This is why many startups that are looking to advance the technology readiness level (TRL) of their products are partnering with major players to accelerate their development processes.

So, if you’re running a startup that could use a boost, let’s consider the advantages and risks of partnering with an established player — and also learn about some leading companies that have extended a helping hand to startups.

First, let’s think about the advantages. Established companies have the advantages of scale, resources and distribution that can bring an unknown product to market. Their deep expertise helps them recognize what works and what doesn’t. In some cases, these companies have been around for generations and have seen many market cycles come and go. Although growth and age have slowed their nimbleness when compared to younger startups, well-managed legacy companies have compensated for those changes with wisdom and stability.

How about the risks? For one, veteran companies may view your startup as a threat that needs to be mitigated. They may also have ossified under decades of complacent management, or stratified into conflicting departments that don’t work together to advance new products. Perhaps the biggest risk is a conflict of culture: If a large company and a startup don’t operate well together, the strain could grind down the startup’s promise.

Which of these potential scenarios might apply to your startup? To answer this, consider the type of company you’ve built and what you want it to be. Does your business thrive on being combative and challenging existing market forces? Is your brand dependent on taking down the establishment? If so, a collaborative partnership is probably not for you. On the other hand, does your business offer a new innovation that could be additive to an existing company’s product line? Have you created a new way of doing business that overlaps with a legacy framework? If so, collaboration may be ideal for you.

The truth is, most large companies are looking to startups for ideas, vibrancy and youthful exuberance. They’re often looking for something that will complement their advantages, but bring a new charge of energy to their operations. A well-managed legacy company will not look to snuff out the spark of a startup; instead, they’ll try to add that spark to create an even bigger flame. That’s why it’s critical for startups to research and form close relationships with the legacy companies they wish to partner with.

Simply looking to sell at an early stage is rarely ideal for long-term health, so unless your business plans require rapid turnover, a buyout isn’t usually the answer. Instead, look for companies that run incubators or early partnership programs that will aid your growth, while allowing you to maintain independence. And if the partnership results in an acquisition, it will be based on a longstanding relationship and will provide the ability to shape the future on your terms.

Bayer G4A

Bayer partners with early-stage digital health startups to co-develop products in the oncology, cardiology and feminine health fields. In these partnerships, Bayer provides access to clinical experts, patient insights and regulatory guidance, while the startups bring UX-driven, agile thinking to speed up the healthcare development process, which traditionally is slow in delivering results and financial returns. Bayer’s promise to startups is that they can help unlock doors and grant access to resources that would otherwise take years to achieve.

Shell GameChanger

Shell’s accelerator provides funds to early-stage energy and climate tech startups to help them move from lab to pilot. They provide targeted assistance to companies that have already achieved early TRL success, making them an ideal partner for startups that are in the early-to-mid product development process. One of Shell’s key advantages is that it builds test environments that mimic real-world operations, giving startups an opportunity to experiment and build the product under more rigorous and realistic conditions.

L’Oréal and Station F

L’Oréal runs a beauty-tech incubator inside Station F, a leading startup campus based in Paris. By partnering with an external startup supporter, L’Oréal provides financial and knowledge support while Station F provides the incubation infrastructure. This collaboration has yielded partnerships with startups in the skin diagnostic, augmented reality and sustainable packaging fields, broadening out from L’Oréal’s core product lines. This success reveals that legacy players outside the tech and industrial sectors are also looking to accelerator-style programs.

Preparing for corporate innovation partnerships

Ahead of entering into an accelerator, incubator or partnership, you’ll want your startup to have clarity on a few key points. First, assess your product’s TRL at a realistic level; this is the first thing a partner will check, and if you misrepresent your readiness, you’ll be rejected. Second, ensure that ownership of the intellectual property is clear: who will own what in the partnership, and that the agreement is suitable for your long-term plans. Third, you’ll need strong alignment with the partner’s roadmap to verify you are both seeking the same objective. And lastly, you’ll want to ensure your partner is committed to working on a timeframe that works for your startup; you can’t be buried in bureaucracy that will stifle your innovation and runway.

Above all, remember that a pilot program isn’t a promise; it’s an opportunity to deliver, so you need to make it count. No matter what, you need to have your own roadmap and path forward, rather than just fulfilling a commission for your partner. Remember that while you’re building a product for them, you’re also building a future for your startup.