Key Takeaways Investors call out scattered and unfocused pitches.

Perell offers a solid piece of advice for any entrepreneur.

Season 13 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is back with one of its most explosive episodes yet — and this ride to the top floor is packed with big personalities, bigger numbers and real-time drama you do not want to miss.

With just 60 seconds to pitch their business, founders step into the elevator and put everything on the line. The boardroom energy is electric as Kim Perell, Jon Bier and Dhani Jones react in real time, celebrating sharp storytelling and ruthless focus while calling out anything that feels scattered or unfocused.

This episode is a masterclass in what works (and what absolutely does not) in a pitch. Perell lays it out clearly: She wants founders who can “nail it and then scale it,” warning that trying to do too much too soon is a red flag.

Bier pushes entrepreneurs to prove that great products are backed by smart operations and clear positioning, while Jones underscores that betting on yourself is only the beginning — you also need discipline, focus and a tight SKU strategy.

You’ll see passions flare, tough passes land and a heartfelt founder story that hits the investors right in the gut — plus the kind of boardroom tension that keeps you glued to the screen. As you watch, you’ll pick up actionable insights on framing your ask, highlighting traction and turning your story into the kind of pitch that makes investors lean in.

Stream this new episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch now, and learn exactly what it takes to step into an elevator, own the moment and walk out with investor interest on your side.

Season 13, Episode 8 Board of Investors

Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, serial entrepreneur and investor

Dhani Jones, former NFL player and serial entrepreneur

Jon Bier, founder, Jack Taylor PR

Season 13, Episode 8 Entrepreneurs

Keith Lorren, founder of Spice King, which makes gourmet seasonings that are infused with aromatic essential oils, trace minerals and designed with ultimate precision

Eli Zelmati and Noam Mark, founders of Gymati, a deodorant that combines zinc, a natural odor fighter, with postbiotics that balance your skin’s microbiome, so you can sweat naturally and stay fresh all day

Scott and Julia Morris, founders of Roshambo, which makes flexible, safe eyewear for babies, toddlers and the whole family

Season 13 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business. New episodes stream on Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com and EntrepreneurTV. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.

