10 Side Hustle Skills You Can Master During This Labor Day Weekend

September 5, 2020

Photography - Hollywood Art Institute Photography Course & Certification

Learning new skills is a crucial part of anyone's career development, but it's especially important for entrepreneurs who want to scale their companies. If you're looking for something to do this socially-distant Labor Day weekend, why not learn a valuable new skill? We've rounded up some of the best courses on the web that you can take now.

Photography may sound more like a hobby, but it can also be a valuable resource for your design team. Photos are a lot cheaper when they're your own! This course will help you get the most out of a DSLR camera and photo editing programs.

Accounting - The 2020 Accounting Mastery Bootcamp Bundle

This 42-hour bundle is an entrepreneur's dream. You'll learn accounting and finance for non-finance professionals and how to maintain clean, responsible books. There's even a course dedicated to payroll.

Social Media Marketing - The 2020 Social Media Marketing Bootcamp Certification Bundle

Everybody's on social media these days, which presents a great opportunity for entrepreneurs. Here, you'll learn how to reach new audiences and engage with existing ones on Facebook, Twitter, and other platforms.

Coding - Interactive Learn to Code Bundle

These days, everyone should learn how to code, but especially entrepreneurs who work on the web. In this bundle, you'll learn web development and design, data management, and much more. By the end of the lessons, you'll be far more prepared to take control of your brand's online presence.

Spreadsheets - The Complete Microsoft Excel & VBA Bundle

Microsoft Excel is the world's leading spreadsheet software and one of the most important office programs in the world. Plenty of people have a basic understanding of it, but in this course, you'll learn some of Excel's coolest secrets. From formulas to automating your workflow, this bundle covers it all.

Quickbooks - The QuickBooks 2020 Essentials Bundle: Beginner to Bookkeeper

QuickBooks is the top bookkeeping software on the market, making it easier for small businesses to manage their finances. In this course, you'll take a deep dive into the program, understanding all the basics and more advanced features that QuickBooks offers to help you run your company. You'll even learn how to use QuickBooks for tax season.

Graphic Design - The Complete 2020 Adobe CC Certification Bundle

The Adobe Creative Cloud is must-know for any aspiring designer. This comprehensive bundle will take you on deep dives into Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, and more. By the end of the bundle, you'll have the creative skills you need to thrive in design or other creative careers.

Data Analysis - The Deep Learning & Data Analysis Certification Bundle

Data drives everything in business these days, but it's one thing to collect data, and it's another entirely to understand it. In these courses, you'll learn machine learning techniques to help you get extremely nuanced understandings of data so you can draw actionable insights automatically that will help your business scale.

eCommerce - The Ultimate Amazon FBA & Dropship Master Class Bundle

Looking to make some passive income? Amazon FBA makes it easier than ever. In this bundle, you'll learn how to leverage Amazon's FBA program to sell products online and earn income while barely lifting a finger.

Project Management - The Project Manager's Essential Certification Bundle Ft. Scrum, Agile & PMP

Project management is more important than ever as businesses struggle with a lagging economy. This bundle will introduce you to some of today's top project management methodologies, including Scrum, Agile, and PMP. You'll learn how to reduce waste and make sure projects are done on time and under budget.

