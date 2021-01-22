5 Ways to Get a Cardio Workout Over a Lunch Hour

January 22, 2021 3 min read

SmartRope Rookie®

Image credit: Tangram

It can be difficult for entrepreneurs to find time to get a good workout throughout the day. But, your physical health has important ties to your mental and emotional health . The more active you are, the more energy you'll have to accomplish more at work. So, how do you get a workout in without going to the gym or taking an extended break to go on a run? Bring a professional-grade workout machine into your home and you can get a great cardio workout over lunch. Check out some of these great deals available now.

You don't need to break the bank on a machine to break a sweat. SmartRope is a tech-savvy way to get a solid cardio , quickly. It automatically records your exercise progress and stores it in the SmartRope app so you can analyze and track your progress over time. Plus, the rope is easily adjustable to fit anyone.

Get the SmartRope Rookie® for $31.99 (Reg. $39) with promo code SMARTROPE8.

Alpcour Bike Trainer Stand

Image credit: Alpcour

Who says you need to buy a stationary bike to do a spin ? This ingenious bike trainer stand lets you turn your existing bike into a stationary bike. With magnetic resistance, it will help you easily adjust to your preferred intensity while six incline levels will let you emulate a real spin class at home. (For a lot less.)

Get the Alpcour Bike Trainer Stand for $200 (Reg. $220) with promo code BIKE20.

LifePro Electrostride Compact Folding Treadmill

Image credit: LifePro Fitness

Don't have much room in your home? That's okay, this treadmill is designed to take up as little space as possible. The ingenious design lets you fold it up when it's not in use, without sacrificing power. The high-end motor reaches speeds up to 8.7mph and it comes with 36 presets and three manual training programs to help you reach greater fitness goals.

Get the LifePro Electrostride Compact Folding Treadmill for $439.99 (Reg. $499.99) with promo code RUN60.

Vortex VX3 Fluid Assist® AR Water Rower

Image credit: First Degree Fitness

This indoor rower adjusts fluid resistance via wireless controls built into the handle so you can get a seamless, custom at home. It's the same kind of high-end rower used in fitness centers, allowing you to get access to group training classes, HIIT sessions, and more. It's a full-body cardio workout that you can get any time.

Get the Vortex VX3 Fluid Assist® AR Water Rower for $2,000 (Reg. $3,195) with promo code VORTEX18.

PRO 6 Aspen Stairmill Stair Climber

Image credit: Pro 6 Fitness

Love the stair climber? Bring one into your home with this professional-grade machine. Get a low-impact cardio workout using this machine's durability and streamlined feature set. It has a highly reliable step lock system with a sensor and reflector to better power your workouts.

Get the PRO 6 Aspen Stairmill Stair Climber for $2,999 (Reg. $3,495) with promo code STAIRMILL496.

Prices subject to change.