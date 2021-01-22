Workout

5 Ways to Get a Cardio Workout Over a Lunch Hour

Make the most of your lunch break.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Ways to Get a Cardio Workout Over a Lunch Hour
Image credit: Tangram

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
It can be difficult for entrepreneurs to find time to get a good workout throughout the day. But, your physical health has important ties to your mental and emotional health. The more active you are, the more energy you'll have to accomplish more at work. So, how do you get a workout in without going to the gym or taking an extended break to go on a run? Bring a professional-grade workout machine into your home and you can get a great cardio workout over lunch. Check out some of these great deals available now.

SmartRope Rookie®

SmartRope Rookie®
Image credit: Tangram

You don't need to break the bank on a machine to break a sweat. SmartRope is a tech-savvy way to get a solid cardio workout, quickly. It automatically records your exercise progress and stores it in the SmartRope app so you can analyze and track your progress over time. Plus, the rope is easily adjustable to fit anyone.

Get the SmartRope Rookie® for $31.99 (Reg. $39) with promo code SMARTROPE8.

Alpcour Bike Trainer Stand

Alpcour Bike Trainer Stand
Image credit: Alpcour

Who says you need to buy a stationary bike to do a spin workout? This ingenious bike trainer stand lets you turn your existing bike into a stationary bike. With magnetic resistance, it will help you easily adjust to your preferred intensity while six incline levels will let you emulate a real spin class at home. (For a lot less.)

Get the Alpcour Bike Trainer Stand for $200 (Reg. $220) with promo code BIKE20.

LifePro Electrostride Compact Folding Treadmill

LifePro Electrostride Compact Folding Treadmill
Image credit: LifePro Fitness

Don't have much room in your home? That's okay, this treadmill is designed to take up as little space as possible. The ingenious design lets you fold it up when it's not in use, without sacrificing power. The high-end motor reaches speeds up to 8.7mph and it comes with 36 presets and three manual training programs to help you reach greater fitness goals.

Get the LifePro Electrostride Compact Folding Treadmill for $439.99 (Reg. $499.99) with promo code RUN60.

Vortex VX3 Fluid Assist® AR Water Rower

Vortex VX3 Fluid Assist® AR Water Rower
Image credit: First Degree Fitness

This indoor rower adjusts fluid resistance via wireless controls built into the handle so you can get a seamless, custom workout at home. It's the same kind of high-end rower used in fitness centers, allowing you to get access to group training classes, HIIT sessions, and more. It's a full-body cardio workout that you can get any time.

Get the Vortex VX3 Fluid Assist® AR Water Rower for $2,000 (Reg. $3,195) with promo code VORTEX18.

PRO 6 Aspen Stairmill Stair Climber

PRO 6 Aspen Stairmill Stair Climber
Image credit: Pro 6 Fitness

Love the stair climber? Bring one into your home with this professional-grade machine. Get a low-impact cardio workout using this machine's durability and streamlined feature set. It has a highly reliable step lock system with a sensor and reflector to better power your workouts.

Get the PRO 6 Aspen Stairmill Stair Climber for $2,999 (Reg. $3,495) with promo code STAIRMILL496.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Workout

Treat Muscle Pain and Soreness with One of the Strongest Mini Massage Guns on the Market

Workout

Stock up on Work-From-Home Gear With Fabletics' Huge Sale

Workout

Treat Sore Muscles Anywhere with This Portable Massager