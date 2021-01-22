5 Ways to Get a Cardio Workout Over a Lunch Hour
SmartRope Rookie®
You don't need to break the bank on a machine to break a sweat. SmartRope is a tech-savvy way to get a solid cardio workout, quickly. It automatically records your exercise progress and stores it in the SmartRope app so you can analyze and track your progress over time. Plus, the rope is easily adjustable to fit anyone.
SmartRope Rookie® for $31.99 (Reg. $39)
Alpcour Bike Trainer Stand
Who says you need to buy a stationary bike to do a spin workout? This ingenious bike trainer stand lets you turn your existing bike into a stationary bike. With magnetic resistance, it will help you easily adjust to your preferred intensity while six incline levels will let you emulate a real spin class at home. (For a lot less.)
Alpcour Bike Trainer Stand for $200 (Reg. $220)
LifePro Electrostride Compact Folding Treadmill
Don't have much room in your home? That's okay, this treadmill is designed to take up as little space as possible. The ingenious design lets you fold it up when it's not in use, without sacrificing power. The high-end motor reaches speeds up to 8.7mph and it comes with 36 presets and three manual training programs to help you reach greater fitness goals.
LifePro Electrostride Compact Folding Treadmill for $439.99 (Reg. $499.99)
Vortex VX3 Fluid Assist® AR Water Rower
This indoor rower adjusts fluid resistance via wireless controls built into the handle so you can get a seamless, custom workout at home. It's the same kind of high-end rower used in fitness centers, allowing you to get access to group training classes, HIIT sessions, and more. It's a full-body cardio workout that you can get any time.
Vortex VX3 Fluid Assist® AR Water Rower for $2,000 (Reg. $3,195)
PRO 6 Aspen Stairmill Stair Climber
Love the stair climber? Bring one into your home with this professional-grade machine. Get a low-impact cardio workout using this machine's durability and streamlined feature set. It has a highly reliable step lock system with a sensor and reflector to better power your workouts.
PRO 6 Aspen Stairmill Stair Climber for $2,999 (Reg. $3,495)
