Work Productively From Anywhere with This Portable Dual-Monitor Laptop Attachment

February 17, 2021 2 min read

A lot has changed over the past year, but for entrepreneurs, the biggest change has likely been the office. You're not going into one anymore! Once upon a time, you had that great multiple monitor setup in your fancy corner office; but today, you're sitting in the living room or kitchen plugging away on your laptop. With fewer monitors, you may even be less productive.

Get back that dual monitor setup no matter where you work with the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor.

This monitor lets you enjoy dual-screen functionality anywhere, anytime. The DUEX Pro is a completely portable laptop accessory that can boost your productivity and help you efficiently multitask no matter where you choose to work. Whether you're moving around the house or traveling, the DUEX Pro clips onto your laptop easily and provides flexible rotation and dual-sided sliding with 270-degree rotation. It also has the option for a 180-degree presentation mode. It's lightweight, energy-efficient, durable, and can be attached to the back of any laptop, making it perfect for those times you really have to cram. When you're in charge, you really never know when you're going to have to hustle.

The DUEX Pro raised more than $1 million in funding on Indiegogo – for good reason. Normally $249, you can get the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor for just $180 when you use coupon code SAVEDUEXPRO at checkout.

