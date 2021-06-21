The Best Prime Day Deals of 2021
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
After eight grueling months, Prime Day is finally back. But with millions of deals to choose from, there are bound to be a few stinkers in the mix. That’s why we’ve gone ahead and done the heavy lifting of finding the best Prime Day deals in 2021 the e-commerce holiday has to offer.
From markdowns on home and kitchen items to apparel to tech to Amazon’s own suite of Alexa-enabled gadgets, there is no shortage of things to buy, whether for yourself or as a gift for your loved ones. No matter your hobbies or interests, Prime Day seems to cover all the bases in a wide variety of categories. Take a look at your options, then place an order for your next favorite purchase this year.
Although you do need to have a Prime subscription to partake, Amazon is offering one week of its premium service for just $2. With it, you’ll not only get access to the best Prime Day deals, but a number of other perks as well, including free shipping as fast as one day, exclusive TV shows, Kindle books, and more.
Amazon Devices
Home Office and Furniture
Outdoor Gear
Craftsman Tools
Watches
Casper Mattresses
PCs and Monitors
Hard Drives and SSDs
iRobot Roombas and Mops
Home Gym Equipment
Samsung Frame TVs
Chemical Guys Car Wash
Hill’s Science Diet Pet Food
AeroGarden Harvest
Calphalon Kitchenware
Amazon Devices
Go hands-free with the latest Echo Dot for $25, catch up on your literature backlog with a $100 Kindle Paperwhite, and even get a 65-inch 4K smart TV for $450 today in the Amazon devices sale.
Home Office and Furniture
Looking to spruce up your home workspace? Outfit your office with a sophisticated computer desk for $160, put your readings on display in a $100 5-shelf bookcase, and de-clutter with a $44 storage unit, all found in Prime Day’s home office and furnishing deals.
Outdoor Gear
‘Tis the season … for going outside! Toasty sleeping bags, Coleman tents, and other outdoor essentials are up to 40% off.
Craftsman Tools
Taking care of household and yard maintenance might be labor intensive, but it feels a little bit better when the tools to do it cost less. Craftsman has deals on air compressors, toolkits, and even chainsaws if you know what you’re doing.
Watches
No one has to know you didn’t spend full price on extravagant wristwear from prestigious brands like Citizen, Michael Kors, Fossil, and Lacoste. Save up to 55% off watches through the end of Prime Day.
Casper Mattresses
Everyone knows Casper mattresses. Although it didn’t make the cut in our list of the best mattresses for hot sleepers, the Casper Original is one of the most comfortable options you’ll find, and it’s on sale along with the Casper Element for 20% less.
PCs and Monitors
Top brands such as Acer, Samsung, LG, and Dell are chopping price tags by up to 20% on laptops, desktops, and displays. Remote workers on a budget will want to consider the $190 Acer Chromebox while bigger spenders should take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro.
Hard Drives and SSDs
Beef up your computer’s storage and save a buck in the process. From Seagate, LaCie, WD, SanDisk, and more, hard drives and solid-state drives are up to 35% off for Prime Day. Among the selection, you can find capacities as high as 8TB for well less than $200.
iRobot Roombas and Mops
Give your house or apartment a good sweep — without exerting any physical effort. Known mainly for its autonomous vacuums, iRobot is selling its Roombas and lesser known (but still well-reviewed) Braava Jet robot mops for as low as $200.
Home Gym Equipment
Get the workout you deserve when you upgrade to these discounted home gym necessities. Whether you’re missing a curl bar, dumbbells of almost any weight, or a foldable weight bench, you’ll never have to leave your house again to get some decent exercise.
Samsung Frame TVs
What if your TV looked like a picture frame? That’s the idea behind Samsung Frame series Quantum HDR smart TVs, which are all down 20% as of this writing. Snag one in 43- to 65-inch sizes, and peruse Samsung’s other lifestyle TVs while you’re at it.
Chemical Guys Car Wash
Get your ride sparkling clean just in time to return to the office. If you don’t want anyone to see your quarantine negligence all over your chassis, Chemical Guys’ car wash products will handily solve your problem.
Hill’s Science Diet Pet Food
We’re not the only ones who put on a few pounds during the pandemic — some of our pets did too. In case it’s time to put your furry friend on a diet, Hill’s Science Diet pet food will get them back on track toward a healthy weight again.
AeroGarden Harvest
Named the best indoor herb garden kit for salad by yours truly, the AeroGarden Harvest is an easy way to grow vegetables and herbs from the comfort of your own home, no matter where you reside. The salad greens kit is only $85 for a limited time.
Calphalon Kitchenware
Revamp your kitchen with an assortment of top-tier goods from the reputable Calphalon brand. Take home an 11-piece cookware set for $200, a high-end espresso machine for $170, or a 10-piece bakeware set for a mere $56.