July 1, 2021 5 min read

Contrary to popular belief, the 4th of July isn’t all about fireworks and American independence. It’s also about deals. Deals on bedding, home goods, tech, apparel — just about anything you can think of is marked down in some capacity in celebration of this special holiday.

Among these deep discounts, you’ll find reputable name brands and retailers like Tempur-Pedic mattresses, Samsung appliances, and Macy’s apparel. But you might also learn about some new companies in the mix, some of which we’ve featured before in our roundups of the best mattresses for hot sleepers, the best pillows for combination sleepers, and the best laptops for realtors, among others.

Without further ado, let’s sink our teeth into the best 4th of July sales of 2021 before all the hottest products return to full price.

Mattresses and Bedding

Allswell : Enter the code JULY4TH at checkout for a handsome 15 percent off all mattresses.

Avocado : All mattresses are $150 off when you use the promo code HONOR at checkout.

Brooklyn Bedding : 25 percent off sitewide. Need we say more?

Cocoon by Sealy : Chill out on a Chill Memory Foam Mattress for 35 percent less and take home free pillows and sheets as an added bonus.

Eight Sleep : Take $150 off the Pod, $75 off the Pod Pro Cover, and 20 percent off accessories.

Helix : Find the right mattress for your sleep needs with $100 off purchases of $600 or more using the code JULY4100 , $150 off $1,250+ purchases using JULY4150 , and $200 off $1,750+ purchases using the coupon JULY4200 at checkout.

Layla : Bundle up and save up to $200 on mattresses of all styles and sizes, with two memory foam pillows thrown in free of charge.

Mattress Firm : Save up to 50 percent on all best-selling mattresses from a variety of brands.

Nectar : Sleep better with up to $400 off mattresses and free accessories.

Purple : Mattresses are up to $350 off and you can get a bedframe for $50 off when you buy one, kid mattresses and bundles are $125 off.

Saatva : Catch some Z’s on a Saatva Classic, Loom & Leaf, Latex Hybrid, or Solaire Adjustable mattress for $200 off, plus save $40 on accessories.

Tempur-Pedic: Get $500 off Tempur-Breeze mattresses, and $300 in free accessories when you sign up for the Tempur-Me newsletter.

Home Goods and Appliances

Best Buy : Any purchase over $999 nets you 24-month financing. Plenty of appliances are marked down by as much as $1,500.

Burrow : Add a touch of elegance to your home when you choose to save $600 off purchases up to $4,000.

Home Depot : Save on select appliances including top-selling washers and dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers, and more.

Overstock : 70 percent off thousands of items with free shipping on it all.

Rugs USA : Rugs are expensive. But they don’t have to be with 75 percent off at Rugs USA.

Samsung : Everything from fridges to washing machines to robot vacuums are on sale. There’s something for everyone here.

Society6 : Support the independent artists behind various wall art, yoga mats and tapestries for 40 percent off. Home decor is discounted 30 percent while everything else is marked down 20 percent.

The Container Store : Optimize your storage with up to 25 percent off Elsa solutions plus 25 percent off the rest of your order when you buy.

Walmart : TVs, bedding, tablets, laptops, oh my! So many categories are on sale that listing them all here would take up the whole page.

Wayfair: Refurnish your house or apartment on the cheap with up to 65 percent off clearance items.

Clothing and Lifestyle

American Eagle : Suit up for your next vacation with 60 percent off swimsuits.

Backcountry : Shop outdoor gear for up to 50 percent off and get it by July 4th using the promo code FREE2DAY .

Gap : Enter the promo code GREAT for an extra 40 percent off all sale items and save up to 75 percent in total.

GlassesUSA : Catch some rays or simply see things clearly with 30 percent off your order of sunglasses or eyeglasses using the promo code USA30 .

Hanes : Upgrade your undies and then get a free pair, thanks to the Hanes Stock Up BOGO event.

JACHS NY : Survive the summer heat in a stylish new fit. Polos, button-ups, henleys, and shorts are all marked down 70%, starting at just $17.

Joe’s New Balance Outlet : Update your wardrobe with new shoes, activewear, and more for up to 50 percent off in the Summer Savings Event.

Macy's : Save anywhere between 20 percent and 60 percent across men’s, women’s, and kid’s apparel, shoes, jewelry, handbags, home goods, and more.

Old Navy : Browse shirts, shorts, dresses, tank tops, swimwear, and more — the whole store’s on sale for up to 50 percent off.

Reebok: The code JULY4 gets you 30 percent off everything sitewide — yes, that even includes the new limited edition Power Rangers kicks.

Electronics

