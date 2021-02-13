Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every business these days needs a solid online presence. But, not every entrepreneur is especially digital-minded. Fortunately, technology that can help you build your brand online abounds, and right now, you can score bonus savings on valuable tools. Just enter promo code PREZ2021 at checkout, and you can save an extra 15 percent off any of these apps and software (some exclusions apply).

1. Blueprints Website Builder

If you don't have a website, it is essential that you build one. Doing so with Blueprints Website builder is simple. You can easily customize a site with more than 500 ready-made blocks, 200 prototype starter templates, and 30 navigation panels, allowing you to create an SEO-optimized, responsive site without writing a line of code.

2. SSEOZI: Your Professional SEO & Web Analyzer Tools'

Improving your site's SEO is one of the most budget-friendly ways to improve searchability and start attracting more organic traffic. SSEOZI is one of the most budget-friendly ways to improve your SEO. This tool will help you improve your rank on Google and Bing with all of your keywords, identifies competitors, and helps you do a complete website audit to fix SEO issues.

3. SPYsession Visitor Analytics

The only way to improve how people use your website is to understand how they actually are using it. SPYsession is a simple, legal way to do just that. With this simple tool, you can search and replay high-quality sessions to analyze a customer's experience across your website to optimize your site.

4. WooCommerce 110+ Premium Plugin Bundle

WooCommerce is one of the most popular online store tools on the planet. If you run your online shop with WooCommerce, you'll love this plugin bundle. Get one-page checkout and payments, Google Analytics integration, email marketing with Mailchimp, and much more.

5. WP Buzz Fast & Secure WordPress Hosting

Visitors to your site have no patience to wait for things to load. Give your site better performance with WP Buzz, the fast and secure platform that is exclusively built and optimized for WordPress sites. WP Buzz gives your site better performance and provides you with easier management with a mobile and tablet-optimized control panel.

6. Storeshock WordPress Themes & Elements

You don't need web development or design experience to create an attractive website. Stroeshock gives you unlimited access to more than 1,000 WordPress themes, plugins, and templates that will make designing an interactive site as easy as drag-and-drop.

7. FlockRocket Result Booster Essential Plan

Your website should inspire trust with your visitors and help turn them into buyers. 91% of Millennials trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations, and FlockRocket lets you bring the social proof of your brand directly to your site. From video testimonials to most recent purchases and more, FlockRocket demonstrates the value of your brand without sending customers off your site.

8. Sellful - White Label Website Builder & Software

Can't meet all of your client needs on a single platform? With Sellful, you can. This powerful tool lets you build anything from simple websites to complex workflows to automate your business in just a few clicks. Email and social media marketing, payroll and invoicing, memberships, and scheduling — Sellful can manage it all.

9. JumpStory™ Authentic Stock Photography

People respond to authentic lifestyle imagery. Tell your brand story with high-quality photos sourced from artists and creators from around the world. JumpStory™ is your one-stop-shop for all of your stock design needs.

10. Podsite: Podcast Website Builder

If you're running a podcast for your business, you need Podsite. Podsite is a seamless podcast hosting platform that offers unlimited SEO-optimized pages for your podcast episodes and makes it easier for users to listen to your podcast. It automatically pulls the latest episodes from your RSS feed and creates a dedicated page for each episode, and offers a stock photo library, email list building, listener feedback, sponsors management, and more.

