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Key Takeaways Small businesses are the foundation of the American economy, making up 99.9% of all U.S. businesses, and families have a natural advantage when starting one together due to built-in trust and shared motivation.

Remote and digital-first business models have lowered the barrier to entry, making entrepreneurship more accessible for families with limited startup capital.

These six practical small business ideas can be launched and scaled without the financial pressure of rent, utilities and large initial investments.

Every year on March 29, National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day celebrates the entrepreneurs who build and run small, family-owned businesses. From local shops and bakeries to service companies and online brands, these businesses are often started by families who decide to turn their skills into something of their own.

Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy. According to Tailor Brands, small businesses, defined as firms with fewer than 500 employees, comprise 99.9% of all U.S. businesses, totaling over 34.7 million firms. This shows just how important small and family-run companies are in driving local economies and creating jobs across the country.

In this article, we’ll explore a mix of practical small business ideas that families can start together — both traditional local businesses and modern online ventures that can be run entirely from home.

This shift toward remote work has made it easier than ever to launch digital-first businesses, especially for families looking to reduce upfront costs. According to a study by Allwhere, the cost of working from home can range from around $1,621 per year in more affordable cities to over $5,000 in major hubs like New York, with housing accounting for the majority of these expenses.

While these costs vary, they are still significantly lower than the overhead required to run a traditional physical business, making remote-first models far more accessible. For families, this creates a practical opportunity to start and scale a business together without the financial pressure of rent, utilities and large initial investments.

Starting a business doesn’t always require large investments or complex operations. Many successful companies begin with simple ideas and small budgets, especially when family members share responsibilities and support each other’s strengths.

Below are six practical small business ideas that families can explore to start their entrepreneurial journey.

1. Organic or specialty home bakery

The demand for healthier and specialty baked goods continues to grow as consumers become more conscious about the ingredients in their food. Products such as organic bread, gluten-free pastries and whole-grain baked goods are increasingly popular among customers looking for better-for-you alternatives to traditional bakery items.

According to Ken Research, the global bakery products market is valued at approximately $480 billion, with industry estimates placing the market size between $470 billion and $550 billion in recent years. Much of this growth is driven by rising demand for convenient foods, the expansion of retail and online distribution channels, and the growing popularity of premium and health-focused bakery products such as organic, gluten-free and whole-grain options.

For families looking to start a small business together, an organic or specialty bakery can be a strong niche. Instead of competing with large commercial bakeries, a small family-run operation can focus on high-quality ingredients, unique recipes and local community customers.

Many successful bakeries begin by offering a limited range of products such as sourdough bread, gluten-free pastries or organic dessert boxes. With the help of social media and local delivery services, family-run bakeries can build loyal customer bases while gradually expanding their product range and production capacity.

Setup type: Local

Time to start: 2-4 weeks

Income potential: Medium

Scalability: Medium

Cost to start: $500 to $2,000 (home-based), $5,000+ with a physical location

2. Travel agency

The U.S. travel industry is entering what analysts call a “mega decade” of growth. According to Nobl Travel, business travel spending is projected to grow at a 7.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2030, while solo travel could grow even faster at 12.4% CAGR, highlighting the rising demand for travel services and personalized trip planning.

This growing demand creates opportunities for entrepreneurs to launch travel-focused businesses that help customers plan better trips. While large booking platforms exist, many travelers still prefer working with someone who can provide tailored recommendations, curated itineraries and personalized support.

A small family-run travel agency can focus on a specific niche instead of trying to compete with large booking sites. For example, some agencies specialize in luxury travel experiences, while others focus on adventure tourism, destination weddings or corporate travel planning.

In a family-run business, responsibilities can easily be divided. One person might focus on building travel packages and forming partnerships with hotels or tour operators, while another handles marketing, social media and customer communication.

With the rise of digital booking platforms and remote work, many travel agencies now operate fully online, which significantly reduces startup costs. Instead of opening a physical office, entrepreneurs can build a brand through content, social media and partnerships with travel providers.

For families looking to start a small service business together, a travel agency offers a flexible model that can grow over time as your client base expands and your expertise in specific destinations develops.

Setup type: Online or hybrid

Time to start: 2-6 weeks

Income potential: Medium to high

Scalability: High

Cost to start: $0 to $1,000 (online setup), $3,000+ with a physical office

3. Baby products brand for modern parents

The baby products market continues to grow as parents prioritize quality, safety and convenience when it comes to their children. According to data shared by hope&plum, the global baby products market was valued at $355.94 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $579.52 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%. Much of this growth is being driven by parents who increasingly prefer high-quality, functional and premium baby products instead of basic mass-produced options.

One of the reasons this market remains so resilient is simple. Even during periods of economic uncertainty, parents rarely cut spending on products that affect the comfort, safety and well-being of their newborns. While adults might delay buying clothes, electronics or travel experiences, baby essentials almost always remain a top priority.

This creates an attractive opportunity for small entrepreneurs looking to build a niche brand. Parents are constantly searching for products that make everyday life easier, whether that means more comfortable carriers, safer feeding tools or products that support better sleep for babies and parents alike.

Many successful baby brands start by focusing on a single product that solves a clear problem. Some founders begin with baby carriers, others with organic clothing, feeding accessories, sleep products or postpartum items designed to help mothers recover more comfortably after birth.

Setup type: Online

Time to start: 4-8 weeks

Income potential: High

Scalability: High

Cost to start: $1,000 to $5,000 (small inventory), $5,000+ for larger product batches

4. Digital marketing agency

The demand for digital marketing services continues to grow as more businesses move online. According to Trellis, the global digital marketing market is projected to reach approximately $1.3 trillion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.6%, while digital advertising continues to dominate overall media spending.

For families with tech skills, starting a small digital marketing agency can be one of the most practical, low-cost businesses. Instead of relying on large teams, a family can divide responsibilities and offer several services under one roof. One family member might focus on web design and technical setup, another can manage marketing campaigns or analytics, while someone else handles copywriting, content creation or client communication.

However, a family-run agency doesn’t necessarily need to offer every digital marketing service. Some small agencies choose to specialize in a specific niche, such as social media marketing.

According to PostEverywhere, social media ad spending is expected to reach $480 billion by 2030, growing at a 10.9% CAGR between 2026 and 2030. Social ads already account for roughly $3 out of every $10 spent on digital advertising, highlighting the strong demand for businesses that can manage social media presence and advertising effectively.

For families looking to build a business together, a digital marketing agency offers flexibility, low startup costs and the potential to grow steadily as new clients come in.

Setup type: Online

Time to start: 1-3 weeks

Income potential: High

Scalability: Very high

Cost to start: $0 to $1,000 (tools and basic setup)

5. AI visual content creation service

Artificial intelligence tools are making it easier than ever to create digital content quickly and affordably. While AI writing services have become extremely common and competitive, visual content remains a growing opportunity for entrepreneurs. Many businesses already have access to AI writing tools, but they still struggle to consistently produce high-quality visuals for social media, ads and marketing campaigns.

This creates an opportunity to start a small business focused specifically on AI-generated visual content, helping companies produce graphics, product visuals, marketing images and creative assets faster and at a lower cost.

According to Hyper3D, AI-generated visuals have become a dominant force in digital marketing and content creation. As of 2025-2026, 71% of images shared on social media are now AI-generated, showing how quickly the technology is being adopted by brands and content creators. AI tools are also significantly improving efficiency, reducing content production time by nearly 50% as businesses move from experimentation to full operational use.

This type of business can start with very low upfront costs. Instead of hiring designers or building large creative teams, small agencies can use AI tools to generate visuals for clients quickly while focusing on creativity, prompt design and brand consistency.

A small team or family-run business could offer services such as social media graphics, product images for ecommerce stores, advertising visuals or branded marketing materials. As companies continue to increase their digital presence, the demand for fast and scalable visual content will likely continue to grow.

For families or small teams with creative and technical skills, an AI visual content service can become a modern digital business that scales alongside the rapidly evolving AI ecosystem.

Setup type: Online

Time to start: 1-2 weeks

Income potential: Medium to high

Scalability: Very high

Cost to start: $0 to $500 (AI tools and subscriptions)

6. Small family gym or fitness studio

The fitness industry continues to grow as more people prioritize health, recovery and long-term well-being. According to Fitness Refined, the U.S. fitness industry reached approximately $47 billion in 2026, with more than 100,000 businesses operating in the sector. The same data shows that 54% of U.S. adults actively focus on health and fitness goals, highlighting the strong demand for gyms, training studios and wellness services.

For families looking to start a business together, opening a small gym or boutique fitness studio can be a practical opportunity. Instead of building a large commercial gym, many entrepreneurs are now launching smaller, specialized studios that focus on personal training, group classes or functional fitness.

With the right operational setup, a family-run gym can be managed by just a few people. Many modern studios use automated systems such as key card or app-based access for members, allowing clients to enter the facility even when staff are not physically present. This helps reduce staffing costs and allows family members to focus more on marketing, partnerships and growing the membership base.

In addition to traditional workout spaces, many modern fitness studios are adding small recovery or wellness zones to improve the overall experience for members. These areas don’t have to be expensive to set up. Even simple additions such as foam rolling stations, massage guns, cold plunge tubs, infrared saunas or red light therapy panels can significantly improve the recovery after a workout. The investment is small, but the added value looks huge.

This trend reflects the growing demand for recovery-focused fitness services. According to Helio Cure, the global red light therapy market alone was valued at over $1 billion and continues to grow as more wellness studios adopt red light therapy for muscle recovery and pain relief.

By combining efficient operations with simple recovery amenities, a small family-run gym can create a modern fitness experience while keeping staffing and startup costs manageable. Even a modest wellness corner with affordable additions like a sauna and red light therapy panels can significantly increase the perceived value of the gym without requiring a major investment.

Setup type: Local

Time to start: 2-4 months

Income potential: Medium to high

Scalability: Medium

Cost to start: $10,000 to $30,000 (small studio), $50,000+ for a full gym setup

Starting a business rarely feels perfectly timed or fully figured out. Most of the time, it begins with a simple idea and a decision to try. When families build something together, they already have something most businesses struggle to create: trust and shared motivation. Whether it’s a small local service or an online business you run from home, what really matters is getting started and improving as you go.