Martha Stewart’s AI Startup Raised $10 Million — Will It Be a ‘Good Thing’ for Your Home?

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Martha Stewart is betting homeowners want AI to tell them what needs to be fixed before it breaks. Her new startup, Hint, raised $10 million in seed funding led by Slow Ventures and launches on desktop and iOS this summer, reports Fortune.

Here’s the pitch: Americans spend more than $500 billion annually on residential renovations and repairs, according to a 2025 Harvard housing study. Most apps in the space help homeowners find contractors after problems emerge, but Hint wants to get there before your roof leaks. The service pulls public property data and user-uploaded documents, such as warranties and insurance policies, and then builds a running record of what the home needs and when.

The idea came together at Easter brunch on Stewart’s farm, where she met her neighbor Kyle Rush, an AI engineer who described software that could spot faulty water heaters and expiring insurance policies before homeowners noticed. Stewart says it’s what she’d imagined for years, but the technology wasn’t ready. Her footprint can be seen on the product, including the logo’s shade of green, which matches the eggs from her farm.