You don't need a massive budget to start a business. With just $1,000 and a bit of creativity, there are real ways to get things off the ground, especially in a world where businesses are always looking for help online.

Starting a business doesn't have to mean raising big capital or inventing something new. Sometimes, the best opportunities are right in front of us — like helping other businesses show up online where it really counts.

In this article, I'll give you six ideas to start a small business for under $1,000.

1. Web design service

In today's world, almost every business needs a website — whether it's a local hairdresser or a large company. This opens up a great opportunity to start a web design business with very little money. With just $1,000, you can begin by offering simple websites using templates or more complex, custom-built sites.

The demand for websites is huge, and finding clients is fairly easy since businesses of all sizes need an online presence. In fact, 62% of companies say that more than half of their revenue comes from their website, showing just how important it is to have a good one. Once you've created a website, there are also ongoing opportunities for work, like website maintenance, marketing and admin tasks, ensuring you have a steady flow of income and long-term clients.

2. Media buying company

Media buying is a vital service for businesses looking to effectively reach their target audience across multiple platforms. According to Impression Media, the global media buying services market stood at $69 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%, reaching $125.9 billion by 2032.

This significant growth in the market presents a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to start their own media buying service. By helping businesses plan, execute and optimize their advertising strategies, you can offer valuable support in maximizing ad spend and ensuring campaigns are reaching the right audience on the right platforms.

3. VoIP reseller

Instead of building the entire infrastructure yourself, you can become a VoIP reseller. This means you will partner with an established VoIP provider, selling their services under your brand while handling customer acquisition, support and account management. You can start this business with minimal upfront costs — typically under $1,000. According to VoIP Tech, as of 2023, there are over three billion VoIP users globally, with businesses making up a significant portion of that figure.

With VoIP adoption expected to grow, more companies are realizing the efficiency and cost-saving potential of this technology. This presents a great opportunity for resellers to tap into the growing demand, offering businesses affordable, scalable communication solutions without the need for significant infrastructure investment.

4. Very niche-specific clothing brand

Create an online clothing brand that offers designer clothes, but with a very niche and specific focus, solving a real problem. One idea for this could be creating a clothing brand for kids designed to help them sleep better. Sleep is a major issue for many children, and it's important because they need significantly more sleep than adults. According to The Sleepy Sloth, toddlers need 11 to 14 hours, preschool-aged children need 10 to 13 hours, and elementary school-aged children should get 9 to 12 hours of sleep each day. A clothing line made with materials that enhance comfort, support better sleep and are gentle on children's skin could help address this problem and meet a growing demand for sleep-related products.

5. Moving service that generates leads

Create a moving service by building a highly optimized website that generates leads through SEO and targeted marketing. Partner with local moving companies that have trucks or buses but lack an online presence. You act as the intermediary, driving leads to them and taking a commission for each job.

Local moving companies charge by the hour, with rates ranging from $65 up to $250 per hour, according to Storefriendly. This model allows you to start with under $1,000, focusing on online marketing and logistics. As you grow and get more leads, reinvest in buying your own vehicle and hiring a team, transitioning into a full moving company.

6. SMS marketing service

Create a bulk SMS marketing service that helps businesses reach customers directly through text messaging, a method that's still highly effective and will remain relevant for years to come. SMS messages stand out because they have a much higher engagement rate than emails, with less spam to compete with. According to Straight Text, 75% of consumers prefer to receive promotional content via SMS over other marketing methods.

You can start by using SMS platforms like Twilio or EZ Texting (costing around $25-$50/month) and offer your service to local businesses that could benefit from direct communication, like retailers or real estate agents. Your initial costs will cover platform fees, dedicated business phone numbers and marketing (around $300 for ads and promotion). With an investment of under $1,000, you can set up and start offering a valuable, results-driven service that will grow as you gain more clients.

Plenty of people talk about starting a business. Very few actually do. If you're ready to move, even $1,000 is enough to get going — and you'll be ahead of most just by starting.



