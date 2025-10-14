Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Googling yourself isn’t vain; it’s crucial for managing your digital footprint and ensuring positive first impressions.

Regular self-searches can protect your privacy, uncover outdated info and help rectify inaccuracies or impersonations.

Busy executives and professionals must prioritize online reputation management, using tools for monitoring and adjusting their digital presence.

As a digital media expert, I’ve noticed a surprising trend: Most people never Google themselves. It might sound like an act of vanity, but I see it as a necessity and essential digital maintenance. Think about it, your online presence is often the first impression you make on potential employers, clients or even new friends. Not knowing what they see about you is a risk you can’t afford.

In my years working with everyone from prominent CEOs to everyday professionals, I’ve realized that the most successful people understand the importance of managing their online reputation. But even among top executives, there’s a widespread assumption that this is a task best delegated, especially since most of them are juggling packed schedules and high-pressure demands.

I’ve had countless conversations with business leaders and entrepreneurs who say, “Tonia, I just don’t have the time to Google myself. Can’t I just hire someone to take care of it?” The answer is, yes!

I’ll never forget consulting for a Fortune 500 executive who assumed his PR team was handling everything. Yet when I did a basic Google search, I found an old news article with outdated financial information about his previous company that cast him in a less-than-flattering light, and it showed up on the first page.

He was shocked to see how easily a simple search revealed content that undermined his current reputation. If he hadn’t taken the time to check for him, prospective partners and clients would continue to see a version of him that no longer reflected who he is today.

Here’s why you should regularly search for your own name and why even the busiest executives can’t afford to neglect doing this.

Related: 10 Reasons You Need to Care About Your Google Search Presence Now

1. Manage your digital footprint

Your online search results are your modern-day resume and business card combined. Outdated profiles, unflattering photos or misleading information can create a negative perception before anyone ever meets you. A quick search reveals what needs updating or removing.

I know a startup founder who discovered an old forum post from early in her career criticizing a now-competitor. That post, forgotten for years, popped up high on Google and was quietly affecting merger talks. We worked to address it, but she realized that “Fix Your Search” isn’t just a catchphrase I created — it’s a necessary, ongoing process.

2. Protect your privacy

You might be surprised by how much personal information is publicly available. Search results can expose your home address, phone number or even private social media accounts that you thought were hidden.

I once helped a tech CEO who was being targeted by aggressive sales tactics and even some security threats. Googling his own name showed that an obscure business registration site had published not only his work email but also his direct cell number and home address. Regularly checking your results allows you to find and fix these privacy breaches before they become a problem.

Related: Is Your Personal Information on the Internet? Here’s How to Remove It From Google Search Results.

3. Identify inaccuracies and impersonations

Mistakes happen, and sometimes, information about someone with a similar name gets linked to you. In more serious cases, someone could be impersonating you online. One global executive I worked with was shocked when we uncovered a social media profile using his name and likeness to sell cryptocurrency scams. He had been completely unaware and only learned of it because we made it a routine to Google his name across multiple platforms.

The only way to catch these issues is to look. If you find something wrong, it’s time to Fix Your Search results by reporting inaccuracies or fraudulent accounts to the right platforms.

4. Maintain your brand — even when you’re busy

I know how demanding an executive’s schedule can be, juggling countless responsibilities leaves little time for managing your online reputation. Too often, CEOs and high-level leaders trust that their teams or agencies are handling everything, only to discover gaps when something slips through the cracks.

Online tools can handle the monitoring, reporting and take the actionable steps for you, ensuring your digital presence is managed proactively and accurately, without you having to find the extra hours in your calendar.

5. Stay ahead of the curve

Technology, AI and algorithms change all the time. What ranks high in search today may be buried tomorrow or vice versa. Regularly Googling yourself helps you stay agile and ready to respond to new threats or opportunities. Consider how many times a major executive trended negatively on social media unexpectedly.

Related: 3 Keys to Managing Search Engine Results for Your Name

6. Set the standard for your organization

As the leader of your own personal brand and likely of a larger organization, your willingness to proactively manage your digital reputation sets a positive example for those around you. When employees see that you take your online reputation seriously, they’re more likely to follow suit, resulting in a stronger, more resilient brand for everyone involved.

Taking a few minutes each month to see what the internet says about you isn’t vanity; it’s a smart strategy. As someone who’s worked with leaders at the top of their fields, I can say with certainty: the digital world never sleeps and neither should your attention to it. You are the CEO of your own brand and staying in control of your search results is one of the best investments you’ll ever make.

Whether you’re a seasoned executive, an entrepreneur or simply someone who wants to make a great impression, remember: Don’t just assume everything online reflects positively who you are. Take charge. Google yourself, fix your search and ensure your digital reputation actively works for you, not against you.