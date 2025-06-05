Join us on June 16th to discover insider strategies and hard-earned lessons from one of the country's most prolific angel investors. Learn how to secure the right funding and partners to grow your business.

Raising capital is about more than just the pitch—it's a complex process that requires strategy, preparation, and the right relationships. Join us on June 16th at 3pm ET for an exclusive webinar with Jonathan Hung, Managing Partner at Entrepreneur Ventures and one of the most prolific angel investors in the country.

Jonathan will share insider strategies and hard-earned lessons from reviewing hundreds of deals and supporting founders through every stage of the fundraising journey. Whether you're seeking your first investment or preparing for your next big round, you'll walk away with actionable advice to help you secure the right funding and partners for your business.

In this session, you'll learn:

How to identify and build the right funding opportunities—beyond just pitching

The art of selecting and vetting investors with clarity and confidence

How to drive results by under promising, overdelivering, and collaborating effectively

Why experience and mentorship matter as much as money—and how to access both

How to turn your unique edge into motivation and growth

Why aligning your fundraising strategy with your life and business stage leads to long-term success

Jonathan's hands-on approach and global experience will give you a behind-the-scenes look at what truly moves the needle in today's competitive fundraising landscape. Don't miss this chance to get your questions answered and learn what top-tier investors are really looking for.

About the Speaker:

Jonathan Hung is a successful VC and entrepreneur. He has evolved from his role as a prolific angel investor with over 125+ pre-seed and pre-IPO investments under his belt to becoming the Managing Partner for Entrepreneur Ventures.

Jonathan is a driver of value creation who supports entrepreneurs, investors, startups, and high-net-worth individuals seeking capital and exposure. His work at Entrepreneur Ventures and Trousdale Ventures demonstrates his strategic expertise and investment acumen. He encourages growth through finance, business development, networking, data analysis, and leadership excellence.

Jonathan's hands-on approach focuses on long-term success and seamless expansions into new global markets. He provides intuitive business mentorship based on his experience running the US and China offices as President of United Overseas Textile Corporation and work as a Financial Adviser at Morgan Stanley and UBS. He believes every company deserves genuine mentorship despite its size or niche.

Mr. Hung rounds out his time as a Managing Member of his family office fund, J Heart Ventures. He leverages prestigious degrees from renowned institutions, such as the University of Southern California (BSc Business Administration), London School of Economics (M.Sc. History of International Relations), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (M.Eng.Supply Chain and Logistics), and The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania (MBA).