Free Webinar | June 3: How to Build a Legit US Business Without the Legal Headaches
Starting a U.S. business shouldn’t mean getting lost in legal paperwork. Join this webinar as Ariel Gala, Business Solutions Advisor @ doola, breaks down the fastest path from idea to incorporation, banking and compliance.
You have the idea. You have the drive. But navigating the legal, financial and tax complexities of launching a U.S. business is time-consuming, confusing, and distracts you from your main focus.
In this free webinar, our partners from doola walk you through exactly what it takes to go from idea to fully operational US business, no matter where you live in the world.
What you’ll learn:
Which US business structure is right for you — LLC, S-Corp, or C-Corp — and how each one impacts your taxes as a non-resident
The best state to incorporate in based on your goals, whether you’re bootstrapping or planning to raise investor capital
How to open a US bank account, get your EIN, and become fully operational in as little as two weeks
The three ongoing compliance requirements every US business owner must know to avoid penalties and stay in good standing
How to maximize deductions and legally reduce your tax burden from day one
Ready to stop wondering and start building your business?
About the Speaker:
Ariel Gala is a Business Solutions Advisor who has helped thousands of entrepreneurs successfully launch and manage their U.S. companies. With deep expertise in company formation, compliance, and international founders, Ariel guides business owners through the complexities of starting and scaling in the United States.
You have the idea. You have the drive. But navigating the legal, financial and tax complexities of launching a U.S. business is time-consuming, confusing, and distracts you from your main focus.
In this free webinar, our partners from doola walk you through exactly what it takes to go from idea to fully operational US business, no matter where you live in the world.
What you’ll learn:
Which US business structure is right for you — LLC, S-Corp, or C-Corp — and how each one impacts your taxes as a non-resident
The best state to incorporate in based on your goals, whether you’re bootstrapping or planning to raise investor capital
How to open a US bank account, get your EIN, and become fully operational in as little as two weeks
The three ongoing compliance requirements every US business owner must know to avoid penalties and stay in good standing
How to maximize deductions and legally reduce your tax burden from day one
Ready to stop wondering and start building your business?
About the Speaker:
Ariel Gala is a Business Solutions Advisor who has helped thousands of entrepreneurs successfully launch and manage their U.S. companies. With deep expertise in company formation, compliance, and international founders, Ariel guides business owners through the complexities of starting and scaling in the United States.