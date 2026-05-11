Free Webinar | June 3: How to Build a Legit US Business Without the Legal Headaches

You have the idea. You have the drive. But navigating the legal, financial and tax complexities of launching a U.S. business is time-consuming, confusing, and distracts you from your main focus.

In this free webinar, our partners from doola walk you through exactly what it takes to go from idea to fully operational US business, no matter where you live in the world.

What you’ll learn:

Which US business structure is right for you — LLC, S-Corp, or C-Corp — and how each one impacts your taxes as a non-resident

The best state to incorporate in based on your goals, whether you’re bootstrapping or planning to raise investor capital

How to open a US bank account, get your EIN, and become fully operational in as little as two weeks

The three ongoing compliance requirements every US business owner must know to avoid penalties and stay in good standing

How to maximize deductions and legally reduce your tax burden from day one

Ready to stop wondering and start building your business?

About the Speaker:

Ariel Gala is a Business Solutions Advisor who has helped thousands of entrepreneurs successfully launch and manage their U.S. companies. With deep expertise in company formation, compliance, and international founders, Ariel guides business owners through the complexities of starting and scaling in the United States.