Free Webinar | On-Demand: From Bottlenecks to Breakthroughs: 5 Barriers Stalling Entrepreneurs—and the System That Removes Them Ready to break through your barriers? Watch our on-demand workshop now and discover how you can overcome your 5 biggest obstacles standing in the way of your success.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Every founder eventually hits the same growth killers—isolation, decision fatigue, skill overload, stalled momentum, and a lack of real accountability. In this on-demand session you'll see why these five barriers show up and why quick fixes rarely stick.

You'll also be introduced to The Boardroom, Entrepreneur Media's new six-month mastermind that pairs you with a hand-picked peer group and expert mentors who turn those obstacles into weekly breakthroughs.

Key takeaways:

  • Replace isolation with a curated advisory board

  • Slash decision fatigue using repeatable frameworks

  • Escape skill overload through expert playbooks

  • Restart stalled growth with high-leverage tactics

  • Close accountability gaps so goals become wins

About the Speakers:

Jason Feifer is the editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine and host of the podcast Problem Solvers. Outside of Entrepreneur, he writes the newsletter One Thing Better, which each week gives you one better way to build a career or company you love. He is also a startup advisor, keynote speaker, book author, and nonstop optimism machine.

Jacqueline "JJ" Jasionowski blends luxury-brand rigor with entrepreneurial speed. After 17 years at BMW Group leading growth, training, and CX initiatives, she launched Shift Awake Group to deploy tech-forward training that lifts customer satisfaction and revenue. A Certified Professional Coach and expert facilitator, JJ builds behavior-shifting systems—reducing friction and driving measurable outcomes.
For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

