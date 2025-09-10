Ready to break through your barriers? Watch our on-demand workshop now and discover how you can overcome your 5 biggest obstacles standing in the way of your success.

Every founder eventually hits the same growth killers—isolation, decision fatigue, skill overload, stalled momentum, and a lack of real accountability. In this on-demand session you'll see why these five barriers show up and why quick fixes rarely stick.

You'll also be introduced to The Boardroom, Entrepreneur Media's new six-month mastermind that pairs you with a hand-picked peer group and expert mentors who turn those obstacles into weekly breakthroughs.

Key takeaways:

Replace isolation with a curated advisory board

Slash decision fatigue using repeatable frameworks

Escape skill overload through expert playbooks

Restart stalled growth with high-leverage tactics

Close accountability gaps so goals become wins

Register now for instant access and start mapping your path from bottleneck to breakthrough.

About the Speakers:

Jason Feifer is the editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine and host of the podcast Problem Solvers . Outside of Entrepreneur, he writes the newsletter One Thing Better , which each week gives you one better way to build a career or company you love. He is also a startup advisor, keynote speaker , book author , and nonstop optimism machine.

Jacqueline "JJ" Jasionowski blends luxury-brand rigor with entrepreneurial speed. After 17 years at BMW Group leading growth, training, and CX initiatives, she launched Shift Awake Group to deploy tech-forward training that lifts customer satisfaction and revenue. A Certified Professional Coach and expert facilitator, JJ builds behavior-shifting systems—reducing friction and driving measurable outcomes.