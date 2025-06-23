Frustrated by AI-generated product reviews flooding platforms and confusing consumers, four former colleagues came together to build and launch InMyExpertOpinion, a site devoted to providing "trustworthy, insightful, and authentically human advice."

Here's how co-founders Avi Buchbinder, Brie Dyas, Will Kenton, and Nick Leftley created the site and are planning for its growth.

Please give the elevator pitch of your business.

Will Kenton: InMyExpertOpinion, or IMEO, is a new kind of review platform — built by humans, for humans. At a time when AI slop and fake reviews flood the internet, IMEO offers something rare: honest, first-hand product reviews from real experts. Founded by veteran journalists and trusted reviewers from major outlets like TIME, AP, and HuffPost, IMEO emerged after the 2024 Google update pushed credible content out of sight. We're reclaiming the web for quality, transparency, and trust — one expert opinion at a time.

What inspired you to create this business?

Avi Buchbinder: The inspiration for this business struck me as I observed two significant shifts happening simultaneously. Firstly, after Google's policy changes led to layoffs for many talented journalists, and with the rapid rise of AI tools like ChatGPT and AI Overviews, I was wondering if people actually wanted to learn about products from people, or if the information slapped together by AI is enough. So, I started to dig into that question. It became pretty clear from talking to coworkers, friends, and seeing posts on Reddit that a lot of people were skeptical of AI-generated content when it came to product reviews. They were really searching for authentic takes from real people they could trust. That's when it clicked.

Brie Dyas: I have the unique perspective of having been an editor who has worked in shopping-related content since 2012, and also a consultant who has worked with ecommerce brands and startups. I strongly believe in a consumer-first perspective because the purchases we choose to make with our hard-earned money (at any income level) impact our lives. No one wants to spend thousands on a mattress that keeps you up at night or an e-bike with a faulty battery, a hundred on running shoes that contribute to foot problems or fall apart on your workout, or even a $15 moisturizer that could give you a rash. Consumers are frustrated. So am I.

Nick Leftley: Google's AI updates were a moment of brutal clarity for all of us: Not only had our already sickly industry been further decimated by these updates, but the millions of people who rely on Google daily to find helpful buying information were being screwed over en masse, all, supposedly, in the name of making a "better" user experience. We're tackling both issues at the same time: Firstly, providing a reliable, unbiased platform for well-written, useful reviews written by real journalists. Secondly, making sure those journalists get fairly compensated for once! That's why we came up with the revenue-sharing model we've built, where the revenue every article makes is split 50/50 on a monthly basis, with half going to the writer and the other half being invested back into the business itself.

What advice would you give entrepreneurs looking for funding?

Avi Buchbinder: If you don't 100% believe in your product, no one else will.

What does the word "entrepreneur" mean to you?

Avi Buchbinder: To me, it means a person with a vision whose passion and self-starter mentality fuel the drive to actually make it happen.

Brie Dyas: I think of someone who isn't happy with the status quo.

What is something many aspiring business owners think they need that they really don't?

Avi Buchbinder: A perfect product. In the world of business, you don't need perfect — you need good enough for now.

Brie Dyas: Second, third, and fourth opinions. There is comfort in consensus, but I've often found (when working alongside founders, VPs, and CEOs) that their gut feeling is usually right. Don't overthink things.

Is there a particular quote or saying that you use as personal motivation?

Brie Dyas: As a Philadelphia Eagles fan, Jalen Hurts is an endless supply of motivation. I always loved his quote, "I didn't walk through fire just to smell smoke." To me, it's a reminder that no matter the challenges you face, remind yourself of your purpose and keep going.

Nick Leftley: This is going to sound super basic, but mine comes from a Tarantino movie. There's a scene in Reservoir Dogs where Joe says, "You knew how to handle that situation: S*** your pants, dive in, and swim." It's a quote that pops unbidden into my head any time I'm about to do something scary. (As someone who's been set on fire, wrestled an alligator, dangled under a flying helicopter, and worse, all for various magazine stories, I can speak with authority on doing scary stuff.) I still think it holds water. Sometimes, you just have to embrace the fear and do it.

Avi Buchbinder: A saying that I hold as a strong personal motivator is, "A day that you learned something new is a day not wasted." This simple yet profound idea is something I actively use to drive me to grow and improve. It serves as a powerful daily reminder that progress, in any form, really hinges on continuous learning.

Will Kenton: For me, it's a quote from Walt Disney: "The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing." This has been our philosophy from the start. We conceived of IMEO as a place for people who will do, instead of letting their opinions get outsourced.