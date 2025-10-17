Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs often imagine opportunity as something obvious — the next big app, the next wave of AI or a billion-dollar market everyone is already chasing. But in reality, many of the most successful businesses start in unexpected corners. They often look too small, too quirky or too niche — until someone connects the dots and builds something the rest of us missed.

Here are five examples of how spotting opportunities in unlikely places has created thriving businesses, along with the lessons any entrepreneur can apply.

Related: 5 Success Stories About Finding Inspiration in Unlikely Places

1. Virtual fashion

When people think of fashion, they imagine Milan, Paris or New York. Few would expect it to thrive inside a gaming platform. Yet Roblox has become one of the world’s largest social ecosystems, with more than 111 million daily active users spending 2.3 hours per day on the platform.

Creators like Philipp Batura, known as Topcat, have launched virtual labels such as Gatas Only, Coast UGC and Chibi Couture. These brands now sell over a million avatar items monthly, outselling some luxury houses in volume.

Lesson: Consumers, especially Gen Z, are increasingly willing to invest in digital identity. For entrepreneurs, the key is to look closely at where younger audiences spend time and test small-scale offerings that match their behavior.

2. Reinventing razors

Razors are not an industry most would call exciting. Yet Michael Dubin, founder of Dollar Shave Club, recognized how overpriced and inconvenient razor shopping was. His subscription model scaled quickly, and Unilever acquired the company for $1 billion in 2016.

Lesson: Even “boring” products can hide billion-dollar potential. Everyday frustrations are often overlooked opportunities waiting for a creative solution.

3. Digital stickers — monetizing expression

Messaging apps usually earn money through ads. But Japan’s LINE, led by CEO Takeshi Idezawa, tapped into a different insight: Users wanted to pay for playful digital stickers. What began as a side feature evolved into a business line generating hundreds of millions annually, supporting the company’s IPO.

Lesson: Small signals can reveal huge markets. Entrepreneurs should pay close attention to microtransactions or unusual user behaviors and test whether they scale.

4. From air mattresses to $80 billion

In 2007, Brian Chesky, Nathan Blecharczyk and Joe Gebbia rented out air mattresses in their San Francisco apartment to cover their rent. What started as a quirky side hustle became Airbnb, now valued at more than $80 billion.

Lesson: Weird ideas often hide global demand. If a concept solves a real-world problem — like affordable, flexible lodging — it can scale beyond anyone’s initial expectations.

5. From gaming mice to lifestyle brand

Min-Liang Tan, co-founder and CEO of Razer, started by making high-end gaming mice for competitive players. By embracing gamer culture, Razer grew into a lifestyle brand spanning laptops, fintech and esports, today generating more than $1.6 billion annually.

Lesson: Communities don’t just want utility — they want identity. Entrepreneurs who tap into culture and passion points can create lasting loyalty and brand equity.

Related: The Best Ideas Don’t Always Come From Brainstorming — They Might Surprise You Instead

How entrepreneurs can train their eyes for opportunity

Spotting opportunity isn’t luck — it’s a skill you can sharpen. Here are three ways to practice:

Observe behavior, not just words. Watch where people spend money, time and attention. Keep a “problem log.” Document frustrations and recurring pain points. Review them monthly to identify potential opportunities. Test small and fast. Don’t wait for perfection — launch a minimum version and learn from the response.

Opportunities don’t always come dressed as billion-dollar markets. Sometimes they start as air mattresses, digital stickers or fashion items for avatars. The entrepreneurs who succeed — whether it’s Philipp Batura on Roblox, Michael Dubin with Dollar Shave Club or Brian Chesky at Airbnb — are those willing to look where others don’t and act quickly when they spot the spark.

Train yourself to explore unexpected corners. That is where tomorrow’s biggest businesses are born.