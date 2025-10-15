Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What if there was a company that could help you score courtside seats at a Lakers playoff game, VIP access to a Taylor Swift concert and even a private bowling night with Paul Rudd? At first glance, it sounds too good to be true.

But that’s the business Cameron Carlberg has built with ImmersiveX, an experiential VIP concierge service raising the bar for what it means to deliver once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

“I don’t know LeBron yet, but I’ll see what I can do…”

ImmersiveX is just three years old, but its founder has been laying the groundwork for more than a decade.

Carlberg got his start in ticketing during the height of the Bieber Fever era, working alongside Scooter Braun on tours for stars like Ariana Grande. One of his jobs was coordinating tour access for artists’ friends and family — a task that gave him a front-row view of how the live entertainment ecosystem worked at the highest level. He noticed that not every reserved seat or lounge pass was being used, and many of those premium spots were quietly going to waste.

Sensing an opportunity, Carlberg began selling those unused tickets to high-end clients, earning a little extra income while helping fans access experiences they couldn’t find anywhere else. Before long, those same clients started asking if they could meet the artists themselves and spend time with them backstage. Carlberg obliged where he could.

Word spreads fast in Hollywood, and people started looking at Carlberg like a genie in a bottle. The requests poured in, some of them wildly ambitious. But with each new ask, Carlberg realized how powerful his growing network could be.

“I’d get calls like, ‘I just did this with Justin Bieber, now I want to meet LeBron,'” he says. “And I’d think, ‘Well, I don’t know LeBron yet — but let me see what I can do.’ That was a real lightbulb moment for me, probably around 2015 or 2016, when I realized that all I had to do was reach out to the people I knew and ask, ‘Hey, do you have a connection here?’ With a little research, I could almost always find a way to make the introduction.”

“I once introduced a client to Dave Chappelle. A week later, they were flying around on private jets together…”

What began with concert seats quickly evolved into a full-fledged business spanning sports, theater, film, television and fashion.

“Our goal is to keep pushing the boundaries — finding fun, creative ways to elevate the experience beyond the standard meet-and-greet or quick photo,” Carlberg says. “It’s a relationship-driven business, and maintaining those relationships around the clock is something not many can do at the level we do. Learning how to scale that has been really rewarding.”

That relationship-driven approach also extends to the celebrities with whom he collaborates. “My approach to every meeting is simple: What can I do for you, and how can I bring as much value as possible?” Carlberg says. “Yes, we’re running a business — but our focus is on building around the artist and creating experiences that align with their goals.”

Every engagement is coordinated directly with the talent, who are compensated based on the services provided. But Carlberg knows money isn’t always enough to move the needle when it comes to stars. To make each collaboration meaningful, he often incorporates the celebrity’s philanthropic priorities.

When Billie Eilish wanted to raise funds for her LA nonprofit that feeds the homeless, ImmersiveX designed a one-of-a-kind culinary experience around it. When Andrea Bocelli toured through cities like Los Angeles, New York and Miami, Carlberg’s team would rent out his favorite restaurant, fill it with his family and friends, and invite select clients.

Their participation not only covered the costs but also raised money for Bocelli’s charity initiatives. Some of Carlberg’s clients even end up making famous friends of their own.

“I once introduced a client to Dave Chappelle,” the ImmersiveX founder says. “A week later, they were flying around on private jets together.”

“People spending that kind of money aren’t Googling ‘ticket concierge…'”

These experiences don’t come cheap. The average ImmersiveX package runs around $15,000 — but in some cases, costs can soar into the millions. Carlberg’s clients may have money, but they’re not celebrities. They’re high-net-worth individuals, often in industries people rarely think about.

“Celebrities don’t need to buy these things — they walk in the front door and it’s handled,” Carlberg says. “Our clients are the CEOs, founders and entrepreneurs who’ve either just sold their company or have been grinding for 40 years and now want to enjoy life.”

Sometimes, they’re not even buying for themselves, but for friends and family — for anniversaries, birthdays or once-in-a-lifetime trips.

Because the audience is so specific, Carlberg doesn’t rely on traditional marketing. “People spending that kind of money aren’t Googling ‘ticket concierge,'” he says. “They’re finding us through referrals — from people they trust who are already doing these things.” In fact, every client ImmersiveX has taken on in the past three years has come solely through word of mouth, and approximately 90% of their business is generated from repeat customers.

“Let the work speak for itself…”

“Unique” doesn’t quite capture what ImmersiveX does. The company helps clients design literally one-of-a-kind experiences from the ground up, blending creativity and connections to make the impossible possible. From horseback riding with Shania Twain to beer pong with Post Malone, these aren’t your average VIP events.

Despite its impressive resume, ImmersiveX remains intentionally under the radar — adding to its mystique. “I’m not a very public-facing person,” Carlberg says. “I’m a builder. I like creating companies and investing in people. I’m not big on Instagram or any of that, so I’d rather let the product speak for itself.”